From academic differences to new social norms, learn of the unique discoveries a UK exchange student faces while adapting to life in Canada

J asmine Joseph is a third-year psychology, neuroscience and behaviour student at the University of Warwick in England. She is currently on exchange at McMaster University for the Winter 2025 term.

When reflecting on her decision to study in Canada, she emphasized the value of embracing opportunities.

"There's not going to be any other time in your life after this where you have so much free time to explore, study abroad and I was like let me try and just make the most of the opportunities at my university," said Joseph. "If money is a worry, money comes back. Time doesn't."

Despite initial anxieties about making friends and adjusting to life without her family, Joseph quickly adapted.

"There were some days where I was a bit anxious, going to a whole group at an event and just interrupting the conversation to be like, Hey, can I come and sit with you guys," said Joseph.

Joseph highlighted a memorable opportunity that she would not have had without actively seeking it out and engaging socially. "I've been on a cabin trip with the Mac Outdoor Club, which was so fun. And I met some such lovely girls on that trip," said Joseph.

One of the most notable aspects of Joseph's experience has been the cultural differences she encountered.

"People here are a lot friendlier. I knew people would probably be a bit nicer, but it's really surprised me," said Joseph, noting the contrast between the warm Canadian hospitality and the more reserved nature she’s accustomed to in the UK.

She explained that people have sometimes mimicked her British accent, which she finds amuzing.

"I thought we were having a normal conversation. Now, this is like a British accent practice class," said Joseph.

Joseph also faced some language barriers due to slang differences. Words like "accom" for accommodation left Canadians confused, as McMaster students typically say "res" for residence.

"There are definitely some words when I'm speaking, they're just like, "Oh, what does that mean?" But they do know a few more. There are some crossovers that I wasn't expecting, especially in the Black community, they'll be saying words that we say in London," said Joseph.

Toronto and London share some similar slang due to their shared historical roots in cultural immigration, particularly from Caribbean and Middle Eastern communities. This diverse influence has shaped the local vernacular in both cities.

Academically, Joseph was shocked by McMaster’s teaching style. She noticed a significant difference between the UK and Canadian approaches.

"I go to a Russell Group University back home, it's like the British version of Ivy League and back home our academic system at my university is very rigorous . . . But when I came here, what I've like concluded and gathered after being here for 3 months now almost 4, is that the education system–at least I can speak on Mac–is a lot more relaxed," said Joseph.

When comparing both styles of teaching, Joseph concluded she prefers McMaster's environment to better understand and learn course content.

"It's been easier to understand the content in my current classes than back home, which is actually surprising," said Joseph. "I've been lucky enough that the profs that I've had, you can tell they're passionate about the subject."

Joseph explained how her exchange has impacted her own approach to academics.

"I think it's even taught me the fact that yes, I'm here on pass fail, but just to give myself more grace when it comes to my academics," said Joseph. Being abroad has allowed her to focus on learning the content rather than obsessing over grades, something she hopes to continue back home.

Joseph also believes her exchange experience will help her career. Overcoming challenges and pushing past fears has strengthened her confidence.

"I betted on myself that, you know what, I'm going to go and smash this this semester abroad. And by God's grace it's been good, it's been successful," said Joseph.

The time Joseph has had at McMaster has been memorable and she encourages others to take on opportunities that promote cultural exchange. "Do it. Take that exchange, go on that semester abroad, go on that full year studying abroad. Just do it, because for me life is too short," concluded Joseph.