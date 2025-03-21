Afrofest celebrates culture and storytelling with Abju: to Dream

Through music, dance and theatre, Abju: to Dream brings a powerful story of tradition and ambition to life.

A frofest, an annual event and celebration hosted by MacAfricans, will return on Mar. 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m., at The Zoetic Company. This year’s production, Abju to Dream, showcases the vibrant and diverse culture throughout Africa and aims to captivate audiences with its rich narrative and creative performance.

Mitchel Ezan and Eniola Olawale-Yusuf, the co-president and communications associate of MacAfricans, respectively, shared how Afrofest is more than a cultural showcase; it is a deeply creative, community-driven experience.

"Afrofest has four major parts," explained Olawale-Yusuf. "We have the acting to tell stories, the modelling that showcases African culture through clothing and fashion. We have the music and we have the dance team that uses cultural references across [from] the diaspora."

One of the central elements of the show is its storyline, which tackles the theme of following one's dreams in the face of societal and familial pressure. Abju to Dream follows a character who defies traditional expectations within African culture.

"It touches on people's stories who try to break from the norm. It goes back and forth with the characters exploring their own dreams and future for themselves," said Olawale-Yusuf.

"I feel like Abju is just very nostalgic. I think the audience is able to explore certain things that occur within African cultures that is not spoken about enough," added Ezan.

As an extension of community spirit, the event will conclude with an after-party at 10:00 p.m. "It's just a way to continue the celebration into the night and just have fun,” said Ezan. "You're still enjoying African and Caribbean music, still listening to dancehall, all that sort of thing . . . bonding and forming connections overall.”

The event is open to everyone, regardless of background.

"If you just want to embrace the culture, if you just enjoy stories and performance—everyone is welcome." shared Ezan.

Despite challenges, such as raising awareness about the event after having to cancel last year's showcase, the team is excited to see growing enthusiasm for this year's event.

"We've been trying our best to show that [Afrofest] is more than a regular talent show. There is so much more to it. And it makes me so happy knowing more people are so interested now," said Olawale-Yusuf.

For the broader community of the African diaspora at McMaster, Afrofest serves as a powerful celebration and reminder of African culture.

"We are here to represent you and teach the community about our culture," expressed Olawale-Yusuf.

Whether you are a McMaster student, a faculty member or visitor looking to immerse yourself in African art, music and storytelling, Afrofest offers something for everyone. Tickets and information on Afrofest can be found on MacAfricans' social media.