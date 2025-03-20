Are hospitals safe for Black women?

From the classroom to the delivery room, future health care professionals must work to combat racial disparities in health care

By: Danoya Thomas, Opinion Contributor

CW: Medical racism, historical trauma, neglect in health care

T he strength of a Black woman is not a result of genetics or natural processes. It emerged from the need to overcome systemic racism, biases and inequities that stem from a history of slavery and institutionalized racism—issues that permeate every aspect of our lives. This is especially apparent within health care, where we consistently experience neglect and poor treatment, negatively impacting both quality of life and life expectancy.

To understand present-day struggles, a look to the past is necessary. Parts of modern-day gynecology were built on the exploitation of slavery, when J. Marion Sims’ experiments on the bodies of Black women were performed without consent, enabled by the subjugation of bondage. These experiments were done to cure vesicovaginal fistulas.

However, the added horror of these experiences was in the absence of anesthesia for Black women, while their white counterparts received both anesthesia and consent.

The effects of this did not end with Sims’ experiments; medical racism has been propelled into the 20th and 21st centuries, shaping health care policies that dictate bias training, diverse hiring, treatment guidelines, insurance coverage and many other factors that continue to affect Black patient health.

This message is for anyone entering a health care profession; acknowledging this history is about more than dwelling on past injustices. It’s about using this knowledge to fuel you. It’s about using it to examine how subtle yet significant your contributions will be in addressing and minimizing the shortcomings of racism in a health care system that you will soon be a part of.

According to a CBC documentary article by Amanda Parris, little data is collected in Canada on the experiences of Black patients in health care.

“Unfortunately, these experts on the front lines in Canada don't have the stats to back up their day-to-day observations because in most of the country (except for Nova Scotia), there is a refusal to track race-based health data,” wrote Parris.

Refusing to collect race-based health data makes it increasingly difficult to identify, measure and address health disparities. As a result, this impedes progress and advocacy for change.

The absence of publicly accessible data further highlights the systemic neglect faced by Black women. Keeping crucial information hidden prevents necessary awareness and action, further perpetuating the reduced resources and attention needed to create safe hospitals for us and reinforcing informational barriers.

The relationship between patients and practitioners significantly influences how Black women experience treatment when they are at their most vulnerable. Because of this, doctors, nurses, physician assistants, therapists, midwives and all others involved in patient care play a major role in Black health advocacy and in the treatment Black patients receive.

Racial bias leads to the dismissal of pain in Black patients. But for Black women, racial stereotypes further compound this neglect, allowing sexism and racism to intersect in life-threatening ways.

Pulmonary embolism is one of many fatal post-labour complications often disregarded in Black women, as seen in Serena Williams’ harrowing experience after childbirth. Despite a history of the condition, her medical team dismissed her symptoms, even as she lost consciousness and coughed so violently that it tore her stitches.

Yet, it wasn’t these life-threatening signs that led to proper care. Only when she demanded specific tests did doctors finally act. Shockingly, the very professionals with decades of training to save lives failed her—until she strongly advocated for the care she knew she needed.

To McMaster students aspiring to enter health care, this is a terrible reality that you must work to change. The responsibility lies not only with policymakers or hospital administration, but also with the individuals caring for patients directly.

Listening, believing and taking Black patients’ concerns seriously, the first time, could be the difference between life and death. As future practitioners, will you be part of the problem or the solution?

For now, students can educate themselves on medical racism by going beyond the rudimentary information covered in classrooms. This means seeking out further readings, engaging with Black health advocacy groups, challenging biases through advocacy with MSU’s education department and more.

Call out professors and peers who perpetuate misinformation and biases, because as the saying goes, “First, do no harm.” You must be willing to confront racism wherever it appears.