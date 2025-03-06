Black and Bold art exhibition celebrates creativity of Black youth

Black Student Association holds second exhibition showcasing powerful art, music and performances, giving emerging Black artists and creatives a platform

O n Feb. 26, 2025, the Black Student Association hosted Black and Bold, an art exhibition held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Togo Salmon Hall. This was the BSA’s second annual exhibition, celebrating the beauty of Black artistry for Black History Month.

Black and Bold was first launched in 2024 by BSA co-president Chloe Umutoni to create an opportunity to highlight Black artists working in various mediums.

Theodora Oyinloye, an associate creative events coordinator for the BSA, described her surprise at the broad variety of art submissions their team received.

“I think it was surprising in terms of the different mediums and the different ways that they [featured artists] wanted to express themselves . . . I feel like some are more lighthearted, and some are very serious. It really shows the different aspects of the Black experience,” said Oyinloye.

The exhibition featured not only visual art but also dance and music performances. The fashion and performance segment took place from 6 to 7 p.m.

Eniola Olawale-Yusuf, another associate creative events coordinator, emphasized the importance of including art forms that aren’t typically associated with Black culture in mainstream spaces.

“It touched me because there are definitely multiple forms of art, and there are some people who don’t get to see themselves enough in the spotlight,” said Olawale-Yusuf.

Safia Farah, director of creative events for the BSA, shared that this year’s exhibition featured new elements, including interactive art installations.

“People will be able to actually interact with certain pieces, so it’ll just make it a lot more of an immersive experience,” said Farah.

One of the key highlights of the exhibition was the modelling segment, which blended fashion with Black cultural expression.

“You have a lineup of models walking amidst a vocal performance, and then we’ll have the dance performance we’ve done,” explained Farah. “It’ll be a good opportunity for people to really see the exhibition for what it is.”

The event was designed to guide attendees through different sections, starting with visual art before transitioning into the performance space. This structure encouraged reflection before attendees immersed themselves in the dynamic performances that followed.

“The vision is to have everyone watch the pieces first, take their time with it. And then we move on to a different part of the space, a whole new section where people can witness the performance, the walks and everything incorporated together. And towards the end, they can have their moments to connect with each other,” said Olawale-Yusuf.

One of the exhibition’s goals was to highlight the diverse ways in which Black individuals express themselves creatively.

“Black people have long been restricted from participating in or pursuing contemporary art forms. You don’t see a lot of Black people encouraged to paint or encouraged to dance in certain genres that aren’t hip-hop or something,” said Farah.

Olawale-Yusuf echoed this sentiment, noting that the exhibition aimed to showcase the many ways that Black identity can be expressed.

“We want people who are watching to see there are multiple shades to Black. There are multiple types of Blackness,” said Olawale-Yusuf.

Farah emphasized the importance of creating a dedicated space for people to experience the art rather than simply leaving it on display. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with the artists, installations and organizers.

“These pieces would have been locked up in Togo Salmon Hall. People wouldn’t be able to see them if we didn’t create a space for it,” said Farah.

For those in attendance, the experience was more than just an art show—it was a celebration of Black expression within the McMaster community and beyond. Those interested in supporting the BSA’s work can follow their Instagram for updates on future events and initiatives.