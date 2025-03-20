Canadians have an integral role to play in standing up for freedom, equality and justice in the face of Trump’s brazen assault on progressive values

A s the time since Donald Trump’s second inauguration passes, it is becoming increasingly difficult to assume that his expressed desires to annex Canada are a joke.

Even before he took office, he referred to then-prime minister Justin Trudeau as “governor” to suggest Canada was a state of the United States. Though many dismissed this as humour, since his swearing-in, he has verbally stated he would like to see Canada become the 51st state and continues to allude to this regularly on social media.

The moment I became convinced that these implicit threats should be taken seriously was when Trudeau was caught on microphone confirming he felt the same. He was heard saying that he believes Trump’s intentions were at least partly rooted in a desire to control Canada’s natural resources and minerals.

More recently, in March, Trudeau explicitly accused Trump of attempting to weaken the Canadian economy with his tariffs to make annexation easier.

Fortunately, Trump’s economic attacks on Canada seem to have only bolstered us. Many Canadians are now consciously buying Canadian products and avoiding American ones to support our economy. The response by Canadians to Trump’s tariffs and rhetoric was recognized by former prime minister Jean Chrétien, who jokingly said Trump deserves an award for uniting Canadians like never before.

Some may think that the difference in population, economy and military strength between the U.S. and Canada means we stand little chance if Trump is committed to his expansionist ambitions. But regardless of the odds, we have a moral obligation to remain resolute and rally ourselves in all capacities against Trump’s ambitions to ensure our survival as an independent state.

I confess that in any other scenario, I would be shocked to find myself taking this position. Anyone who knows me will tell you that I am a humanist and an anti-nationalist to my core. Oddly enough, however, it is these convictions that have led me to believe fiercely in the need to uphold and protect Canada from Trump.

I caution you not to mistake my call to rally together and stand firm as being rooted in an ignorance of our past. Canada is far from perfect and has dark elements in its history, as does the U.S. But today, I believe we are fundamentally different from the United States in terms of our values, especially following Trump’s re-election and increasingly as his second term unfolds.

Trump’s second term has been marked by rampant cuts to government funding and aid, brazen attacks on equity and inclusion initiatives and direct action against vulnerable groups, including immigrants and transgender people.

As Trump continues his assault on progressive values, Canada is poised to play an important role in upholding these values on Turtle Island. We also have an important role to play as a place of refuge for American citizens who feel increasingly unwelcome and unsafe under their current federal administration.

Ensuring that we survive Trump and his ambitions will require daily, conscious efforts on all our parts. As university students preparing to enter the workforce, there are important roles to play.

Consider how you can create positive change within your local community through avenues such as our student union and its services. As you prepare to embark on your career, think about how you want to positively contribute to Canada through your vocation.

As our new prime minister, Mark Carney, has said, we are living in an unordinary time. However, the challenges we face in standing up for our values can be just as much of an inspiration to rally together as they are a source of fear. Together, we will survive and outlive Donald Trump—because we owe it to both ourselves and everyone who will suffer the most if he has his way.