A kinder and more respectful world starts with tough conversations, and a few whiskers

By: Dawn McKee, Arts and Culture Contributor

F rom 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2025, Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton and McMaster’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Office hosted Cats Against Catcalling, a joint event in the McMaster University Student Centre.

This event tackled the issue of street harassment while offering students the chance to engage with adoptable cats from the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA. The event used a unique approach to address a serious topic, combining education with stress relief to facilitate meaningful conversations about catcalling and its impact.

The event organizers—Miranda Jurilj, Jessica Sondhi-Cooke, Rinsy Gandhi and Nada Nassar—emphasized that catcalling is a form of sexual violence, not a harmless compliment. Sondhi-Cooke explained that Canadian statistics show over a quarter of women on post-secondary campuses experience harassment, along with six percent of men. Marginalized groups, including non-binary individuals, are disproportionately affected.

Cats were a creative way to draw in people to attend while creating a welcoming environment for discussions about sensitive topics. Before interacting with the cats, students attended a presentation on bystander intervention, ensuring that they left with both knowledge and an engaging experience.

“We want students to understand that harassment is never acceptable and that they can take steps to stop it," said Sondhi-Cooke.

McMaster SVPRO

The HBSPCA’s involvement also highlighted animal welfare, adding another layer to the event’s message of compassion. “We love animals, and working with the SPCA allowed us to align our goal of providing care for both people and animals” shared Jurilj.

Nassar explained that the event focused on teaching the "five Ds" of bystander intervention: direct, distract, document, delegate and delay. At the event, organizers explained how students could use these strategies to intervene safely when witnessing harassment, tailoring their actions to their comfort levels and circumstances.

“Whether it’s distracting the harasser, recording the incident, or supporting the person being targeted afterward, there’s always something you can do to help,” said Jurilj.

SACHA

Street harassment resonates with students, many of whom are away from home for the first time and navigating unfamiliar environments. The event emphasized that everyone plays a role in creating a safe campus culture and showed survivors that they are not alone.

“Ending harassment is possible when we work together. Every action, no matter how small, can make a difference,” said Gandhi.

Peer-led education played a significant role, with student presenters breaking down barriers to participation. Stickers and other take-home materials encouraged participants to continue the conversation beyond the event.

By combining education with engagement, Cats Against Catcalling demonstrated that small actions can drive meaningful cultural change. The event left students with tools to address harassment and a sense of shared responsibility for fostering respect and safety on campus.