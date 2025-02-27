CCWS launches mental health and well-being survey

McMaster’s Campus Well-Being Survey returns after three-year absence to assess student experience

T he Canadian Campus Well-Being Survey has returned to McMaster University two years after it was last run. Conducted in partnership between the Student Wellness Centre and McMaster’s Office of Institutional Research and Analysis, the survey aims to gather data aimed at helping to shape student services and programming.

Currently being conducted at universities across Canada, the survey seeks to better understand student experiences, including mental health, academic achievement and overall well-being.

Madison Behr, health promoter at the Student Wellness Centre, elaborated on what the survey aims to uncover.

“The survey collects responses from both undergraduate and graduate students, offering a comprehensive snapshot of their well-being,” said Behr. The goal is to identify trends in student health and pinpoint areas where additional support may be needed.

“The last time the survey was conducted was at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when student experience differed greatly,” said Behr. She explained that during that time, classes were shifting online and students no longer experienced typical university life.

The new survey will provide updated information on how students are faring now compared to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For post-secondary institutions, the information it yields will have several uses. It will be used to update training resources related to mental health, substance use and sexual health, ensuring that support systems align with the needs of the McMaster student community.

“The results will help inform student affairs programming, allowing the university to address existing services and gaps in support,” said Behr.

One of the biggest challenges facing the survey is promoting it to the student community. The Student Wellness Centre is offering an incentive for completing the survey. Students who complete it have a chance to win one of 14 gift cards to the Campus Store or food services, with prizes ranging from $100 to $250.

The survey is only available to a select sample of the McMaster population, and both graduate and undergraduate students qualify to fill it out. Students who have been selected to complete the survey have received it by email. It is not mandatory to answer all questions, and the survey is confidential, voluntary and takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete. The survey will close on April 1, 2025.