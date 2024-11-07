93.3 CFMU has been voted the best radio station in Hamilton in this year’s Hamilton Spectator’s Readers’ Choice Awards



9 3.3 CFMU, McMaster University’s campus and community radio station, has been voted the best radio station in Hamilton in this year’s Hamilton Spectator’s Readers’ Choice Awards. CFMU received the Diamond award, the top winner in the Best Radio Station category, followed by K-Lite FM 102.9 winning Platinum and 92.9 The Grand winning Gold.

CFMU was nominated by the community in the summer, with voting beginning on July 29 and concluding on Aug. 16. The annual Reader's Choice Awards provides an opportunity for the community to celebrate their favourite local businesses. Community members nominate and then vote for their preferred businesses across a variety of categories, one of which is for the best radio station in Hamilton.

CFMU is a 24-hour radio station which operates out of the basement of the McMaster University Student Centre. It serves as a platform to bring together the voices of both the Hamilton community and McMaster students. According to the station's mandate on their website, their goal is to redefine radio within the local community.

CFMU's content and programming is developed specifically for local audiences and created by student volunteers and community members. The station features a variety of local music, hosts various shows and discusses a broad range of topics including local news, politics and other affairs.

Jamie Tennant, the program director of CFMU, discussed the recent award and why he thinks the station won. "We do something different that no one else does. It's very unique whereas commercial radio isn't always unique . . . there are probably a lot of stations that you can get in the Hamilton area that are playing similar stuff, whereas we are all over the place musically and in terms of information," said Tennant.

Tenant acknowledged that while the station may not have as many listeners as mainstream radio, it offers interesting and diverse programming that people enjoy and appreciate.

"[W]hat you're gonna hear is stuff that is directly of interest to the Hamilton and McMaster communities. Listeners are not going to hear most of what we broadcast, whether its spoken word or music, from anywhere else," said Tennant.

One of the challenges Tenant mentioned that CFMU faces was working with a smaller budget. "We have a smaller profile than many mainstream stations because we don't have the budget and also because we are mandated by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunication Commission to represent content that is not commercial . . . This award is helpful and it means a lot to us because it will hopefully bring our name to some new people," said Tennant.

Tennant also noted that this recognition will help shine a light on McMaster and the MSU. "People should know about all the great things that are happening on campus, all the great things that the MSU is doing and we help highlight that as well as support local artists too, which I think is really important," said Tennant.

Tennant and the CFMU team acknowledged on their website that the award is also a reflection of the hard work put in by the volunteers and community members who run shows and help create video and blog content. "It's really an award for everybody, which is really exciting as well," said Tennant.

For more information about the station and its programs, you can visit their official website.