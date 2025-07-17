Through mentorship, networking events and ally support, the DeGroote Pride Association is empowering 2SLGBTQIA+ business students to lead in an evolving industry

I n a field where many can feel expected to conform to traditional and heteronormative standards, a new club is redefining what leadership in business can look like for queer students. The DeGroote Pride Association, launched in 2024, is a student group at McMaster University dedicated to fostering a safer and more inclusive space for queer business students and their allies.

According to Ela Murray, the incoming President for the 2025-26 academic year, the DPA is built on three key pillars: expanding outreach, building an inclusive network and empowering communities both within and beyond the DeGroote School of Business.

The club strives to connect with students and community members who share its values, seeking to strengthen the queer community while also enhancing the educational, professional and social experiences of its members.

In its first year, the DPA organized events designed to support both career and personal development. Their flagship conference, called Beyond, brought together panelists from companies like Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank and TD Canada Trust to share their experiences navigating corporate environments as queer individuals. The event emphasized the importance of representation and offered students the opportunity to hear how identity and leadership intersect in real-world business settings.

Minna Durrani, the incoming Vice President External of DPA whose role involves building connections and partnerships outside McMaster, shared that conversations about coming out as queer are still not fully normalized.

“The speakers at Beyond really touched on [the fact] that being queer is a life of constantly coming out, you never truly stop coming out,” said Durrani.

Murray, who recently completed her internship year, spoke about workplace concerns queer students may face when entering the business sector.

“You’re constantly analyzing your surroundings. Is this safe? Will coming out cost me a promotion or my wage? Will it change how I’m seen?” said Murray. She explained that the stress of assessing workplace culture for safety and acceptance is a reality that many students begin to navigate even before they graduate.

“Queer people are constantly having to do research about companies…when it comes to queer values within a company . . .There is a mental toll on [people] and it comes with a lot of anxiety. [They wonder] how can they focus on their work when they also have to focus on if they are going to be accepted in their workplace,” said Murray.

To address these barriers, DPA has worked to build a network of support that includes both queer students and allies. Madison Damiano, the incoming Vice President Internal of DPA whose role focuses on fostering meaningful connections within McMaster, including maintaining relationships with the business faculty and on-campus stakeholders, noted that, around thirty per cent of the club’s general members are allies and DPA sees their role as essential.

The club also hosted an "allyship workshop" with the McMaster Equity and Inclusion Office. The workshop challenged participants to think critically about unconscious bias and the deeper meaning of allyship.

“It’s easy to call yourself an ally. But are you truly one? Do you know what it means to be an ally? Do you know the history? Are you educated on the subject matter? It’s easy to be supportive but it’s harder to stay educated and stay quiet when it’s your turn to be quiet. The allyship panel taught [people] that lesson. It really resonated with some of the allies in our club. They’re learning to sit down when it’s their turn to sit down, to speak up when it is, and to continue staying educated,” said Durrani.

By hosting workshops and events that center queer voices, DPA is working to close the gap between university life and the realities of the workplace. They aim to create a space where queer students can embrace leadership roles without compromising their identities.

Recognition for DPA’s impact came at the end of the academic year, when the group was named Club of the Year at the DeGroote Commerce Society’s leadership gala.

“Sometimes it’s easy to feel discouraged . . . but winning this award [reminded] us that our members do care and it benefits them, they enjoy it and they found community within us,” said Durrani.

As they look to the year ahead, DPA hopes to continue building momentum, with expanded outreach and a return of their flagship event. More than just a club, the DPA is helping reshape what the future of business, representation and leadership can look like.

The DPA will be walking in the annual Toronto Pride Parade on June 29. To know more about the club, visit their Instagram and general member sign-up.