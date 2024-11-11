Engaging in activism shapes character and campus culture

While activism might seem daunting, students should embrace it to help shape meaningful identities, build character and drive change in their communities

T he recent surge of student-led protests serves as an example of the impact that student activism can have on oneself and one's community. Though we are all just individuals, our collective efforts to make change for issues that we care about do not only have a greatly meaningful impact on these issues, but also on our identities and our character.

Considering this, I think that students should get involved with activism at least once in their academic career as a way of understanding their community, campus culture and to become a more upstanding and confident person.



McMaster has faced its share of challenges regarding racism and social injustice, but students' commitment to ongoing protests has helped hold the institution accountable. Recently, the voices of hundreds of students and Hamilton community members echoed through campus as they protested together as a symbol of solidarity.

The protests not only demanded institutional divestment and support for victims of the war in Gaza, but also raised broader questions about why the community felt the university's values were misaligned with those of the majority of the student body.

Students and members involved with activism have a monumental impact on campus culture and what students value as social progress.

In addition, student protest and other forms of activism form and strengthen ties within communities across campus and the greater Hamilton area. They prompt members of the university community to re-evaluate how interconnected our role is as global citizens. Protests also bring to light how collective inaction further oppresses the voices and concerns of those marginalized.

Getting involved in activism doesn't just strengthen communal ties but also build's character. Activism and advocacy are great ways to apply ourselves to effect change on the world while we are still students.

Through activism, we often reflect on the privileges we hold, reminding ourselves of the stark realities faced by others around the world who are less fortunate. I think that this keeps us grounded and fosters a deeper personal connection to the causes we support.

I understand the norm to lie low and voice neutrality is more comfortable, as I once found it to be my refuge from reality. But, stepping out of your comfort zone and challenging social norms by getting involved in activism allows you to embrace reality and build character.

So, I invite you to take inspiration from the generations of McMaster students who built the stepping stones for impact by protesting various issues, from the colonization of Turtle Island to the Black Lives Matter movement. I think that getting involved in advocating for a cause you are passionate about is one of the most meaningful things you could do in your life as a student and a young adult.

The collective efforts of upstanding individuals are instrumental in driving the change that holds institutions like McMaster accountable and extends support and a sense of community and solidarity to those who are marginalized.

How does one go about getting involved? Activism could simply start by setting clear with yourself your intentions and thinking deeply about your beliefs. What values and morals do you hold? How do you intend to represent and uphold them as you progress through your academic career as an advocate in your field?

Overall, I think activism creates a unique opportunity for students to get involved in creating meaningful change within their communities. This involvement helps them gain a deeper understanding of the social and cultural dynamics around them, contributing to a more grounded and empathetic perspective and sense of self.