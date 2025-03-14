Explore Alice in Bloomland at the Royal Botanical Gardens

At the Royal Botanical Gardens, Wonderland comes to life through vibrant blooms and whimsical design

W inter at the Royal Botanical Gardens is anything but dull. From Feb. 1 to March 30, 2025, the garden’s newest curated botanical exhibit, Alice in Bloomland, transforms the season’s cold and grey atmosphere into an escape where orchids bloom in abundance, whimsical art installations play with scale and colour, and visitors are invited to step into a world that feels both surreal and familiar.

The exhibit brings to life the whimsical imagery of the 1865 novel by Lewis Carroll, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Kim Viney, chief operating officer at the RBG, shared that the theme was born from a year-long focus on nostalgia, tapping into a story recognized across generations.

As the RBG’s first large-scale floral showcase, the exhibit goes well beyond simple arrangements. Viney explained that the team carefully balanced natural and built elements, incorporating lush florals and plants into elaborate set pieces, creating a space where nature doesn’t just decorate but becomes part of the storytelling.

Unlike traditional exhibits, Alice in Bloomland invites visitors to experience the spirit of Lewis Carroll’s imagined Wonderland in their own way. Some may be drawn to the playfulness of the props, while others may focus on the artistry of CoBALT Connects’ textile installations.

“We didn’t want to dictate how people should enjoy it,” said Viney. Instead, the space is designed to surprise—every visit offers something new to discover.

We didn’t want to dictate how people should enjoy it. Kim Viney, Chief Operating Officer

Royal Botanical Gardens

As the winter brings bare outdoor gardens, the RBG aimed to create a warm and lively experience to contrast the season’s grey skies.

“People have told us they walk in and immediately feel lighter, like they don’t need to escape to the south,” said Viney.

People have told us they walk in and immediately feel lighter, like they don’t need to escape to the south. Kim Viney, Chief Operating Officer

Royal Botanical Gardens

Located at the RBG Centre at 680 Plains Rd. W. in Burlington, Ont., Alice in Bloomland is just 15 minutes from McMaster University by car or 30 to 40 minutes by public transit. With the semester wrapping up and exams approaching, students can immerse themselves in a whimsical and natural scene.