From puppy yoga to delicious, affordable eats, discover wellness escapes in Hamilton as the semester winds down and exams approach

A s the end of the semester approaches and stress levels rise, it's important to take a step back and recharge. The City of Hamilton features a variety of relaxing spots that can help you break free from the hectic school bubble.

Whether you’re looking for physical activity, creative expression or simply a peaceful escape, the city has something for everyone. Here are some suggestions to help you unwind as the semester comes to a close.

Puppy yoga at Studio 35

Unwind with a one-of-a-kind experience at Studio 35’s weekly puppy yoga classes. By booking in advance on their website for $50 per person, you’ll get a one-hour session with puppies roaming freely around the room. After 35 minutes of yoga, enjoy 25 minutes of cuddling, playing and snapping pictures with the puppies. As the class wraps up, guests are offered an ice cream treat.

Relaxing spa day at Joie Day Spa

Treat yourself to a rejuvenating spa experience at Joie Day Spa, where you can indulge in services ranging from massage therapy to facials. While the services are on the pricier end for students compared to other activities, the experience could be worth it for a self-care day. You can book your appointment in advance through their website or by phone to ensure a relaxing and personalized visit.

Drop-in art studios at the Art Gallery of Hamilton

Tap into your creativity at the Art Gallery of Hamilton’s monthly paint nights and open studio events. These free, drop-in sessions offer a space to explore your artistic side with plenty of supplies and guidance from talented artist educators. Whether you’re creating something new or seeking inspiration, it’s a welcoming environment to express yourself.

Two programs you can check out are QUARTZ: Queer Art Hang and the Youth Arts Collective Drop-in Open Studio.

Ellis Kitchen

For a taste of authentic Jamaican cuisine, head to Ellis Kitchen. As a Jamaican myself, I know how challenging it can be to find good Jamaican restaurants without having to leave Hamilton. After trying several places in the city, I can vouch for the flavourful, comforting dishes they serve, making it the perfect spot for anyone craving home-style Jamaican food.

The variety of food offered is great as well—from jerk chicken to patties to mackerel, this spot offers a genuine taste of the island.

Amigos Tex-Mex

If you’re craving birria tacos, look no further than Amigos Tex-Mex. This spot serves up tasty Tex-Mex dishes, including birria tacos, with vegetarian and vegan options available. Open late until 2 a.m. on weekends, it’s a great place to satisfy your cravings and enjoy flavourful food and great service.

Taking a break from the hustle and bustle of the school season is essential for maintaining balance and well-being. Whether you’re looking to unwind with some puppy yoga, indulge in a spa day or enjoy a delicious meal, these spots in Hamilton offer the perfect escape to recharge.

So, take some time for yourself and explore local gems to destress and refresh before exams begin.