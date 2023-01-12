Four fun events to check out in Hamilton this winter 

Kick off the semester by checking out these exciting winter events in Hamilton

With the new year, it is a great idea to explore the fun arts and cultural activities taking place around campus and in Hamilton. Especially as we all return to school – and before the semester gets too busy – it's important to take the opportunity to have some fun and explore what McMaster University and Hamilton’s arts and cultural community has to offer. So, here are some of the fun events that are on in these next few weeks!

Hamilton Winterfest

The Hamilton Winterfest is coming back this year and will be happening between Feb. 2 through 20 on the rooftop of Jackson Square . The event will include special celebrations for Valentine’s Day and Family Day.

This free event will include over 60 community-led events, including classical concerts, exhibitions, workshops and story-times among others. It will also feature site-specific light installations, murals, skating, food vendors and live performances.

Filmy Fiesta 2.0

Hosted by Bollywood at Mac, this is McMaster’s largest annual Bollywood bash. Taking place on Jan. 13 at CIBC Hall, this night will be filled with entertainment, music and fun.

The doors will open at 8:00 p.m. and the event will include DJs Mani and Beatz . Tickets will start at $20.

Charity Ball

The 24th annual MSU Charity Ball is coming back in-person this year – Moulin Rouge style! Charity Ball is McMaster’s largest student-run gala and will be taking place at the Hamilton Convention Centre on Jan. 27. This is a night of dancing and fun with a live DJ, appetizers and a photo booth.

Tickets are now in Tier 3 and sell for $70.

Hamilton's Food & Drink Festival

The Hamilton Food and Drink Festival will be taking place from Mar. 17 to18 at the Hamilton Convention Centre . This event is a culinary and drink expo showcasing a myriad of food and drinks, including gourmet local food and specialty coffees among many others.

Popular restaurants, culinary experts, chefs, innovative food trucks, breweries and wineries from Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Halton, Brant, Haldimand, Lake Erie North Shore, Pelee Island, Prince Edward County, Niagara Peninsula and Niagara-On-The-Lake's will be participating. There will also be live musical acts and fun informative cooking demonstrations.

Have fun checking these events out!