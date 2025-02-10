Get informed about Ontario's 2025 Provincial Election

What you need to know ahead of the Ontario Provincial Election taking place on Feb. 27, 2025

O n Jan. 28th, 2025 Premier Doug Ford announced that the 43rd Parliament of the Province of Ontario would be dissolved and that an early election would be held on Feb. 27, 2025.

For those living in the Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas electoral district, the riding in which McMaster University's main campus resides, four candidates are running to represent the district as Member of Provincial Parliament. These candidates include Green Party candidate Guy Bisson, Liberal Party candidate Julia Brown, Progressive Conservative Party candidate John Demik and NDP candidate Sandy Shaw.

About the candidates

Green Party candidate Guy Bisson is a retired public service lawyer and resident of the district. As a member of the Green Party he advocates for sustainable solutions for housing and development while maintaining a focus on preserving green spaces and aspects of historic lands. Bisson criticizes Ford’s government for what he claims is a lack of care toward healthcare, education, the justice system and the environment.

"Ford is putting too great an emphasis on profits for the Premier’s developer friends," says Bisson.



Liberal candidate Julia Brown has experience in public service governance. She worked with the Ontario government in operations and communications for the Premier and the Minister of Education. She has been actively involved in various local initiatives aimed at improving public services such as helping create financial assistance programs for those attending Mohawk College.

“I’m running for MPP Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas because life has become harder for all of us under Doug Ford . . . The middle class is in crisis” said Brown.



Progressive Conservative candidate John Demik is a construction professional with over 37 years of experience in general contracting, including more than three decades in management. His platform expresses a focus on creating jobs, improving infrastructure and supporting community safety initiatives. "We can tackle the challenges we face, create good-paying jobs, improve local infrastructure and support families in building a better future," says Demik.

NDP candidate Sandy Shaw was the first–ever elected female board chair of First Ontario Credit Union. Sandy is the current MPP for the district and has held the position since June 2018. She has a background in social work and finance. Shaw's platform focuses on social justice, environmental sustainability and economic equality. She advocates for affordable housing and tenant rights, improved childcare services and initiatives to protect conservation lands.



Voting information



To vote in the upcoming election, all voters must confirm their voter registration by Feb. 17, 2025. Registering will allow you to receive a voter information card detailing when and where to vote. This information would be applicable if you wish to vote in person at a licensed ballot box location. To vote, one must have with them a piece of ID that includes a full name and address. The deadline to vote by mail is Feb. 21, 2025.

Eligible voters must vote in the riding where they are registered based on their home address. However, if you are temporarily away from your home riding, you can still vote by mail or at any Elections Canada Office. You can visit any Elections Canada office across the country and vote via special ballot. Offices are open up to six days before election day.

According to Elections Ontario, information on the location of polls with be available online beginning Feb. 14, 2025. With the election fast approaching, to ensure they can vote, students must ensure they are registered and meet the proper requirements by Feb. 27, 2025.





