Gratton makes U Sports first team honours

Maxime Gratton earns national university athletics honours, recognizing his exceptional performance this season

O n Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025, at the U Sports awards ceremony, Marauders volleyball player Maxime Gratton was awarded national honours. The fourth-year graduate student earned the U Sports First Team All-Canadian honour in recognition of his exceptional season with the Marauders men’s volleyball team. The honour is awarded to the best university volleyball players in the country.

The honour is awarded the best university volleyball players in the country

Gratton has been no stranger to success in his career with the Marauders, racking up 1,000 total points. His plays have helped the team win three straight OUA titles over the past three years. Although they did not reclaim the same glory this season, his output on the court proved him to be an exceptional talent and leader.

Gratton finished top five in nearly every performance statistic. He was first among his teammates for matches played, sets, kills, attacks, hitting percentage and overall points.

Gratton ranked fourth in this year's OUA championship tournament with kills per set and finished third in overall kills.

This season was Gratton’s last for the Marauders. However, his consistent performances over the past few years have left an impactful legacy for the program. The Marauders finished with eight wins and 12 losses and did not qualify for the OUA playoffs this year, but they will be looking to regain their momentum and once again see success at the OUAs next year.