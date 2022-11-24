Hamilton kicked off the holiday season with the Santa Claus parade

The return of Hamilton’s Santa Claus Parade encouraged the holiday spirit and joy in attendees of all ages.

On Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m., the Hamilton Santa Claus Parade was held in the downtown of the city. This is the first year the full scale parade has run since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hamilton Santa Claus Parade is a not-for-profit organization run by volunteers. Its mission is to bring holiday cheer to all people, including children and seniors from charities who are unable to afford traditional Christmas activities on their own.

Doug Hobson, the current chair of the Hamilton Santa Claus Parade, described last year’s turnout where they hosted a mini-parade with just one float. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus drove through various neighbourhoods on the float as people watched from a distance due to the pandemic restrictions.

“The turnout was amazing. Absolutely amazing . . . About eight blocks or six blocks [of people came out] and it was like we were doing a full parade. There were so many people,” said Hobson.

This year, they resumed the regular parades with multiple floats, sponsors and live musical bands.

Hobson described what organizing the parade meant for the volunteers. Being able to facilitate a festive time for everyone of all ages is what the parade is all about.

“As you see Mrs. Claus go by, or as you see a band go by, watching the little ones’ faces light up and [the] moms and dads start dancing to the Christmas carols—that's [what] we take away from [the parade],” he explained.

As a festive and fun way to start off the holidays in Hamilton this year, the Santa Claus parade continued to make sure everyone found a way to celebrate some Christmas spirit.