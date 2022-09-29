House fire breaks out on Traymore Avenue, one person deceased

Andrew Mrozowski/Executive Editor

One person deceased after house fire at planned location of new McMaster residence building

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Hamilton Police Services responded to a house fire on Traymore Avenue, a group of houses currently set to be demolished to pave way for a new McMaster University residence building.

Upon the Hamilton Fire Department entering the condemned house, they found a man in his twenties without any vitals. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

McMaster released a statement on the matter earlier today.

“Our sympathies go out to the person who died and to their family . . . We’re grateful for the quick response of Hamilton Fire and Hamilton Police who responded to the scene," said McMaster President David Farrar on McMaster Daily News.

The houses on Traymore Ave. have been boarded up for quite some time as the university awaited permission from Hamilton City Council to demolish the properties.

"The buildings have been boarded up, the site fully fenced off and security regularly patrolled the site. Despite the precautions, there were still instances where people managed to illegally enter the buildings despite best efforts to safeguard the properties," said McMaster Director of Security, Glenn DeCaire to Daily News.

The buildings have been boarded up, the site fully fenced off and security regularly patrolled the site. Despite the precautions, there were still instances where people managed to illegally enter the buildings despite best efforts to safeguard the properties GLENN DECAIRE, MCMASTER DIRECTOR OF SECURITY

The new residence is slated to have 1,366 beds and a dining hall. It will be one of McMaster's largest residence buildings on campus. It is set to be built by Knightstone Capital Management.

According to McMaster Daily News, the university has been granted demolition permits in the Spring of 2022 and is now removing utilities from the homes.

Currently, the Ontario Fire Marshall's office is investigating what happened on Traymore. Police are asking anybody with information contact Detective George Gallant at 905-540-5085 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation.