How the 94 calls to action can help students address Canada's wrongdoings

The history behind the 94 Calls to Action and the power students hold to implement them

Published in 2015, the 94 Calls to Action were created as a guide to rectify the era of residential schools as well as push urgency toward Canadian reconciliation. The publication of these calls was deemed a critical moment during the Indigenous Rights movement. The 94 Calls to Action signified Canada's first attempt to deconstruct the systemic racism Indigenous Peoples experience.

The 94 Calls to Action is a document listing 94 ways individuals in power should redress the impacts of the Canadian government on Indigenous peoples. The document is divided into two major overarching categories of Legacy and Reconciliation, with subcategories addressing solutions that various sectors controlled by the government can follow.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada was the organization that compiled the 94 Calls to Action. This organization was created due to the activist-led lawsuit against the Canadian government for implementing Residential Schools in 2008. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission set seven goals encompassing the acknowledgment and rectification of Indigenous experiences.

Although these 94 Calls to Action are addressed to the Canadian government and other individuals in power, there are many calls students can implement within the education system by demanding change. The biggest strength students possess is the power of advocacy which has demonstrated itself as a huge factor in social change.

For example, the 16th call under education states, "We call upon post-secondary institutions to create university and college degree and diploma programs in Aboriginal languages." As students, we have the power to advocate for change concerning the programs McMaster supplies its students. Students can create petitions, spread awareness through social media, and seek ways to contact those in charge of the programs McMaster offers.

It is acknowledged that McMaster possesses an Indigenous Studies program that has been implemented since 1992. This program is designed for anyone wanting to explore numerous Indigenous peoples' intellectual traditions. It also provides a multitude of experiential education opportunities for students to engage with the Indigenous communities through meaningful and innovative approaches.

McMaster also offers an Indigenous Studies minor for students outside the Indigenous Studies program who wish to have a concentrated background in this subject. Under the Indigenous Studies Department, McMaster provides many enriching experiences and opportunities for students to familiarize themselves better with Indigenous culture and history.

Despite the availability of courses related to the Indigenous community, McMaster still has a long way to go in adhering to the 94 Calls to Action. Referring to call 16 McMaster still needs to have programs offered in Indigenous languages. This change must be made in future years, and McMaster should look into expanding the opportunities the Indigenous Studies Department offers.

As students, we need to advocate for this change; not only is this our education and we are voicing our concerns about it, but we are also redressing residential schools and spreading awareness of Canadian reconciliation. Although the 94 Calls to Action are not addressed to students specifically, we must do our part to acknowledge and spread awareness of Indigenous issues.

Not only does our education fall under the 94 Calls to Action, but our jobs may also be categorized under this document. Therefore, we must familiarize ourselves with all 94 Calls and understand where we can advocate for change in favour of the Indigenous communities within these environments.