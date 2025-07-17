Leading a diverse team in a world increasingly hostile to diversity

As practices of diversity, equity and inclusion come under conservative fire, a diverse team of journalists is more important than ever

D iversity is under attack. What some try to pass off as merely questioning the efficacy of hiring or admissions policies to promote diversity has unquestionably turned into an attack on the principle of diversity itself.

This past year, Canadian colleges and universities took centre stage in a persistent national debate around

immigration. International students became scapegoats for Canada’s persistent housing, healthcare and public service crises. In response, the Justin Trudeau Liberal government announced a cap on international students which has led to an estimated 45 per cent reduction in study permits for international students

While there are genuine concerns to be raised about the treatment of international students in Canada and the exorbitant tuition they are expected to pay there’s little evidence that protecting international students was the goal of this policy.

If we believe that diversity is our strength, then every student’s education has been weakened by this xenophobic attack on the diversity of our classrooms and our community.

But some of the most powerful people in the world don’t want us to believe in this strength. President Donald Trump of the United States has shown his disapproval of diversity at universities, directly attacking some of that country’s most prestigious schools demanding they eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The Conservative Party of Canada’s Quebec platform at the last election initially made similar promises to “put an end to the imposition of woke ideology in the federal civil service and in the allocation of federal funds for university research”. This was later backtracked by the party who claimed it as a “publishing oversight”.

It was a different attack on students in the United States that I have found most disturbing however, the detention of international student Rumeysa Ozturk by American Immigration and Customs Enforcement. All for co-writing an opinion piece in her student newspaper criticizing her school’s response to Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

It would be irresponsible to draw a direct parallel between this act and the situation in Canada, yet the current Liberal Government’s Bill C-2, should it pass as written, would give the government the authority to strip international students of their study permits “if the [Government] is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so.”

Threats like these to the rights of international students to due process remind me of the importance of student journalism, while the direct attacks on student journalists reminds me of our power. Good student journalism has the ability to draw together the student body as a community, to direct our shared attention towards both our shared problems and our shared accomplishments.

The world is an increasingly dangerous place, both for marginalized people who are unjustly blamed for the issues we all face; and for every person, regardless of their privilege, as the world becomes a more conflict ridden place.

I am reminded of the phrase “think global, act local” as I write, not because I believe that people cannot change the world, but because in a world that is increasingly “thinking global’’ through globalized social media, we can lose sight of what acting local means. Acting local isn’t just voting in municipal elections, it’s acting together with your community, whoever that is.

As student journalists, the team that is The Silhouette cannot solve the world’s problems, but through our mandate to serve McMaster’s student body we can bring together a campus community strong enough to make differences big and small.

Though we share a home on campus, that community’s roots reach across the world. Together we learn so much, and together we can do so much more. Bringing that community together is the job of The Silhouette.

That has to mean scrutinizing the institutions that represent us and hold sway over our lives to give students the knowledge they need to be a part of this community. It also means covering the great work students are doing to bring people together or to excel on the field.

And The Silhouette, our team, we can do all of this because we are diverse, because we are a team of students from all different backgrounds who come together to work and learn from one another.

We cannot hope to represent every McMaster student through our hiring practices, though through contributions we hope to offer every student the opportunity. But diversity is not a strength only through representation, diversity is also a strength because it teaches us to listen to one another and to grow because of it.

Leading this team will require one thing more than any other, trust. To lead a team that embraces its diversity, I need to trust that others are bringing themselves to their work, because who they are and the skills they bring are both our diversity and our strength.

I trust this team, and I hope you will trust them too.