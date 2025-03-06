Local results from the 2025 Ontario election

Despite few changes overall in the provincial legislature, two Hamilton ridings elected different MPPs in last week's provincial election

A fter a month-long campaign period, polls for Ontario’s 2025 provincial election on Feb. 27 came to a close with little change in the makeup of the provincial legislature. A total of 10 seats changed this election cycle. However, one fifth of these seat changes occurred in the Hamilton area with two ridings electing a different representative.

Riding-level results

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, the riding that is home to McMaster’s main campus and much of the student body saw incumbent NDP candidate Sandy Shaw re-elected by a slimmer margin than both of her previous wins. Unofficial results show that voter turnout in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas was around 10 per cent higher than the provincial average.

McMaster student Joshua Bell lost his race in Flamborough-Glanbrook to incumbent Conservative candidate Donna Skelly. Bell came in second place, garnering 15,135 votes to Skelly's 23,790.

Hamilton-Centre was one of two Hamilton ridings to see change last Thursday. Incumbent MPP Sarah Jama–who had been elected as an NDP candidate for the riding in 2022 but was removed from the party in 2023 and has since been serving as an independent–was unseated by NDP candidate Robin Lennox. Despite a different individual now serving as MPP, this result continues Hamilton-Centre’s unbroken streak of NDP victories since its re-creation in 2007.

Hamilton-Mountain also switched party hands to conservative Monica Ciriello. The seat had been held since 2011 by NDP MPP Monique Taylor, who did not seek re-election in 2025. The race was a close one—NDP candidate Kojo Damptey, the acting senior manager of McMaster's Office of Community Engagement, came in third, less than 2000 votes behind liberal candidate Dawn Danko. Danko herself finished only 2,016 votes behind Ciriello.

Hamilton East–Stoney Creek saw conservative incumbent Neil Lumsden re-elected by an 11 per cent margin, over second place liberal candidate Heino Doessing.

Provincial results

At the provincial level, the Ontario Liberal Party saw the largest number of seat changes, gaining 5 seats. The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario gained one seat and the Ontario NDP lost one seat. The Green Party held on to the same two seats it held prior to the election.

Turnout was slightly higher for this election compared to the 2022 provincial election, increasing by around one per cent.

Following Doug Ford's third election victory, he and his party will hold power for up to another four years before having to compete in another election. The next provincial election is required to be held on or before June 7, 2029.