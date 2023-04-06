Looking to have a fun night out?

The Hamilton downtown core has everything that you could ever need as a student looking for a fun day out

By Downtown Hamilton BIA, Community Partner

At the Downtown Hamilton BIA, we understand that as busy students you likely have a set routine that is determined by proximity to McMaster University, regardless of whether you live on campus or commute. However, if you are looking to venture outside of the McMaster area, downtown Hamilton is a great place to visit and it is only a short drive away. The downtown core has everything that you could ever need as a student looking for a fun day out and you are sure to have a great time when you visit!

If you are a student looking for a peaceful place to study, any one of the incredible cafés in the downtown core will provide you with a great atmosphere and even better food and drinks. Mezza Caffe, located at 28 James Street North, is dedicated to providing top-quality products and customer service, with a journey that started over 25 years ago in Venezuela before coming to Hamilton. The extensive menu is full of many delicious options, including specialty drinks, caffe, pizze, paninis and a variety of sweet treats. Another amazing café in downtown Hamilton that will make the perfect backdrop for your study sessions is Coco Fresh Tea & Juice, located at 96 Main Street East. As the name suggests they are focused on delivering high-quality tea products, with a menu that includes bubble tea, milk tea, smoothies and lattes. Visiting either one of these incredible cafés in the downtown core will give you the opportunity to complete your work in their inviting atmosphere and simultaneously enjoy one of their delicious menu items.

There are a variety of delicious restaurants in downtown Hamilton, perfect if you are looking to grab a bite to eat with your friends. One of Hamilton’s most popular and beloved restaurants is Lulu’s Shawarma, located at 32 John Street North. It is not uncommon to see a line out the door of the restaurant, the result of a delicious menu that includes Middle Eastern-inspired dishes such as shawarma, chicken and rice and falafel pita. Another delicious restaurant in downtown Hamilton is Kenzo Ramen, located at 21 King Street East. Kenzo Ramen sets itself apart by making its noodles in-house daily, with ramen broth that is stewed to perfection for over 24 hours. Their menu includes items like hot ramen, tonkotsu ramen, chicken karaage and katsudon. Each of these restaurants, like any in the downtown core, is sure to impress.

If you are looking for a fun experience to relieve stress from your classes, there are plenty of great entertainment venues in downtown Hamilton that can help. If you are looking for a high-energy experience Zen Lounge, located at 69 John Street South, is a great option. Each week they host Fiesta Fridays and Shanghai Nights on Saturdays, with extensive bottle menu, food, late night and drink menus. Another option is Escape Manor, located at 103 King Street East. This is an entertainment lounge that acts as a one-stop shop for a great night out, as they offer escape rooms, axe throwing, table games, food and drinks. Once classes are over, you can also reward yourself for all your hard work by attending the Downtown Hamilton BIA’s Gore Park Summer Promenade, an outdoor summer concert series. This year it will be running in Gore Park from May 25 to Aug. 31, with musical performances from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., a community activation or event from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and then an additional musical performance from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Downtown Hamilton BIA constantly strives to promote the downtown core as a vital and prosperous part of Hamilton, full of incredible businesses that enrich the location and those within it. For more information about the BIA, you can visit our website at www.downtownhamilton.org. Our website includes a full directory of all the amazing businesses within our boundary, an events calendar, self-guided walking tours and links to our social media channels to ensure that you stay updated on all of the changes in downtown Hamilton. You are sure to enjoy your time in the downtown core, as it has everything you could ever need for a great day out!