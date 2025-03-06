Mac Musical Theatre shares design process behind Anastasia

McMaster Musical Theatre's costume and set leads share the creative process behind their latest production

M cMaster Musical Theatre captivated audiences with their production of Anastasia, which ran at the Robinson Memorial Theatre from Feb. 22 to March 1, 2025. The performance took audiences from the splendour of Imperial Russia to the dazzling freedom of 1920s Paris, telling the story of Anya’s journey to rediscovering her royal roots.

While much of the spectacle unfolded onstage, the magic began long before opening night. A dedicated team of designers and creators worked to bring this story to life through research, collaboration and creativity.

For Matthew Jackson, MMT’s set lead for this production, creating a visually immersive world for Anastasia was about more than just aesthetics—it was about setting the tone for each stage of Anya’s journey.

“Basically, I’m in charge of all of the large physical aspects of the play. Really, we were responsible for anything that isn’t meant to be handled by one particular individual,” said Jackson.

Historical references played a role in the set’s design, but there was also room for creative interpretation. Jackson shared that the team incorporated subtle details that audiences might not notice at first glance. One example was a cherry blossom tree in the Paris scenes, a nod to both the source material and a symbol of France during that period.

“It was something I didn’t know until I started doing this play, but felt significant once I had learned about it,” said Jackson.

It was something I didn't know until I started doing this play, but felt significant once I had learned about it. Matthew Jackson, Set Lead for Anastasia

McMaster Musical Theatre

Bringing these ideas to life, however, wasn’t without its challenges. Working within the smaller confines of the Robinson Memorial Theatre meant making design adjustments.

“We kind of had to think practically. Our train, for example, folds into two four-foot pieces so they can be taken off stage and make things easier to manoeuvre around,” said Jackson, highlighting the team’s resourcefulness.

According to costumes lead Mays Alhellawi, the team took a research-driven approach to bring historical accuracy and character development into the wardrobe.

“We started by separating four key areas for each theme. We looked at the Romanovs’ portraits, who are seen in white during the performance. There’s St. Petersburg, the Russian townsfolk. Then there’s the Parisians. And finally, there’s the Neva Club,” explained Alhellawi. This breakdown helped guide the design process, ensuring each character’s attire fit both the era and their narrative arc.

The colours used in costumes were also chosen carefully and deliberately to signify character arcs.

“Anastasia is blue—because her final gown is blue—and we thought that over time, she could gain more blue within her outfit as she’s transitioning from Anya into Anastasia,” said Alhellawi.

Anastasia is blue—because her final gown is blue—and we thought that over time, she could gain more blue within her outfit as she's transitioning from Anya into Anastasia. Mays Alhellawi, Costumes Lead for Anastasia

McMaster Musical Theatre

MMT sourced their costumes through a mix of thrifted finds and handmade pieces.

“We had 75 costumes to put together, and buying everything new wasn’t feasible,” said Alhellawi. “There’s a lot of taking things out and changing things along the way.”

Both Jackson and Alhellawi emphasized that the success of the production was thanks to the collective effort of their teams and the broader local community.

“A lot of the tools and materials we used were borrowed from friends, families and even local theatres . . . As wonderful as my team is, we couldn’t have done it alone. At least 20 people contributed to bringing the sets to reality. It really takes a village,” shared Jackson.

As wonderful as my team is, we couldn't have done it alone. At least 20 people contributed to bringing the sets to reality. It really takes a village. Matthew Jackson, Set Lead for Anastasia

McMaster Musical Theatre

As Anastasia took to the stage, the audience saw the culmination of months of work, where every backdrop and stitch served a purpose. Offstage, it was a reflection of the countless hours, careful research and creative problem-solving that made the production possible.