Fourth-year McMaster student campaigning to be Member of Provincial Parliament for nearby riding in upcoming provincial by-election

J oshua Bell, a fourth-year political science student at McMaster University, is running to be the next member of provincial parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook in the upcoming provincial by-election on Feb. 27, 2025. Bell, the Ontario Liberal Party candidate for the riding just outside of Hamilton, is campaigning on issues of healthcare, education and affordability, running against incumbent PC MPP Donna Skelly.

Bell, who has lived in the area his entire life, said his decision to run stemmed from long-standing community involvement and concerns over public service funding cuts.

“We have teachers and schools that are not being looked after and we have funding being cut left and right from our social and public services . . . We need schools to be adequately funded. Heating should be working during the winter and ACs during the summer and in some of our schools that’s not the case,” said Bell.

He also emphasized addressing challenges with the healthcare system, including emergency room closures and staffing shortages, as key issues his campaign is focused on.

Bell has been involved in mental health and wellness advocacy and supported the implementation of Canada’s national 988 suicide crisis helpline, which was launched in November 2023. He believes there is a lack of adequate healthcare services in the province.

“ERs should not be closing or having to reduce their hours in order to just deliver care because the number of nurses is so short . . . Our healthcare system isn’t keeping pace with the needs of the province, especially for our aging population,” said Bell.

Bell said that, as a McMaster student, he has engaged with student leaders and organizations but has primarily focused his efforts on broader community initiatives.

“I did meet in an official capacity with MSU presidents and VPs over the last number of years . . . I had met with all three candidates in the recent MSU presidential election and had discussions about health and wellness, the economy and housing,” said Bell.

Bell outlined his support for reinstating policies aimed at providing greater financial support for students, including delaying Ontario Student Assistance Program repayments until graduates earn a minimum of $50,000 annually.

Bell acknowledged that his candidacy as a student is unusual but said it should not deter voter engagement.

“I’ve always been active in some kind of volunteer role within our community . . . If you really care about something and really want change, you’re willing to make the time, meet with the people in your community that are being directly affected and work toward solutions,” said Bell.

Bell emphasized that he believes that it is important for students to vote in elections.

“Student engagement is really important, just like our middle-aged and senior populations . . . It’s important to come out and have your voices heard, talk to your candidates, talk to your MPPs and MPs,” said Bell.

With his graduation approaching, Bell said his primary focus remains on the campaign and serving his community.

“My focus has been and will continue to be on my community,” he said.

Advanced polling will run until Feb. 22, with the election set for Feb. 27. More information on voter registration and polling locations will be available through Elections Ontario.