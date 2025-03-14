Marauders men's basketball OUA season comes to a close

Despite strong performances from their stars, the Marauders men’s basketball season comes to an end with two losses

O ver the weekend of Feb. 15, 2025, the McMaster Marauders men’s basketball team faced off against Toronto Metropolitan University’s Bold and the University of Toronto’s Varsity Blues in their two final games of the Ontario University Athletics season. Despite their strong efforts, the Marauders lost both games, falling 70–68 against TMU and 77–53 against the Blues.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Marauders played a tight game against TMU. The teams traded baskets, and despite shooting poorly from the field in the first quarter, the Marauders scored more field goals and three-pointers in the second quarter, keeping the score close at 37–35 by halftime.

In the third quarter, TMU outscored the Marauders, but clutch shots from Moody Qasim and Mike Demagus kept the game close in the fourth quarter.

Both Demagus and Qasim led the team in total points over the season, with 244 and 220, respectively. Qasim had a strong season overall, making 26 three-pointers.

Despite the Marauders’ strong efforts, the TMU Bold scored a few final, decisive points in the last seconds of the game, winning 70–68 and dropping the Marauders’ record to 6 wins and 14 losses for the season.

While their first game was close, the same could not be said for the second. The Marauders played the Varsity Blues at home and lost 77–53.

The Marauders had a strong first quarter, holding a 16–15 lead. Both Qasim and Demagus led the Marauders, scoring 12 and 8 points, respectively. Despite the two making pivotal shots throughout the half, the Blues proved too much to handle, outscoring them in the second quarter and ultimately securing the win.

The two losses eliminated the Marauders from OUA championship contention. They finished the season with 6 wins and 16 losses, placing them second last in their division.

Despite their results this season, the Marauders men’s basketball team will look to come back stronger next year.