Marauders Sarah Gates named MVP for OUA women’s basketball

After having led Canada in scoring, Sarah Gates has officially brought the MVP award back to McMaster

Marauders superstar Sarah Gates has just been named the Ontario University Athletics league women’s basketball MVP for the 2022-2023 season. Gates led the nation in scoring, finishing with a staggering 27.3 points per game, nearly five full points over the next leading scorer, while maintaining an efficient 48.4 field goal percentage.

Gates becomes the first MVP winner for McMaster since Danielle Boiago in the 2016-2017 season. Boiago, now an assistant coach for the team, led the Marauders all-time in scoring until her record was broken earlier this season by Gates. Gates also set the single game scoring record this season with 47 in a game.

Arianne Soriano, a point guard for the team, also came away with some hardware after having won the Joy Bellinger Award for outstanding career contributions to OUA basketball.

Top honours! 🤩⭐️



Huge congratulations to Sarah and Arianne on being named the OUA's Most Valuable Player and Joy Bellinger Award winner, respectively! Sarah was also named a First Team All-Star!

The announcement comes a mere two hours prior to game time for the Marauders, who will be taking on the Carlton Ravens at 6:00 PM on Mar. 1 in Ottawa. Should Gates and the team win their game tonight, they will secure their spot in the provincial championship this weekend.