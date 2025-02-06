Marauders wrestling competes in last tournament before OUAs

For their last tournament ahead of the OUA championships, Marauders wrestling faced the Western open tournament

T he McMaster wrestling team competed in the Western Open on Jan. 26, 2025. Here, wrestlers faced competition from all across Ontario in what was their last competition ahead of the Ontario University Athletics championship on Feb 8, 2025.

Initially, wrestlers compete in double-elimination brackets. Through these brackets, the first place on the loser’s bracket is awarded the third place medal, while the first and second go to the finalists on the winner’s bracket. Once each weight class is done competing, every school tallies up their medal count and the team with the highest count is deemed the winner.

Overall, the Marauders placed 9th, with 18 total points and two podium finishes from fourth-year wrestler Luken Lawson who placed third in the men’s 76 kg weight class and third-year Tin Dao who placed second in the men’s 57 kg weight class.

Dao provided some additional perspective into the Marauder’s performance and why not all of McMaster's wrestlers competed at the Western open.

“Western is typically a tournament where most people don’t wrestle because it’s the last tournament before OUAs and USPORTs and you only need to wrestle in two regular season tournaments to qualify for OUAs and USPORTs.” said Dao.

Dao also opened up on how his season was hindered by injuries. “Although I met the two-tournament requirement, I still decided to wrestle at Western because I’ve been out for a while and I just wanted to get back into it.” said Dao

He also commented on how this season has been different from previous ones, as he is wrestling in a different weight class than he is used to.

“I normally wrestle at 61 kg, but we don’t really have anyone this year to wrestle at 57 kg so I had to make that weight cut which was challenging. I also haven’t wrestled at this weight since high school so this tournament was a good test to see how I fared against other competitors at this weight class.” said Dao

Dao also talked about the difference in physical build of his opponents, and how he has to adjust his typical strategies. “I noticed a lot of opponents are a lot shorter, so I had to get a lot lower to block opposition wrestlers than I usually would, which was the main thing I had to get used to. Aside from that, it’s more of the same.” said Dao.

McMaster Varsity Wrestling Team

Despite the demanding circumstances of cutting weight and competing in an almost new environment, Dao ended up with a silver medal in the 57 kg weight class. “I ended up getting second which was a bit disappointing. I think I could've won, but overall for my first tournament down at 57 kg in a few years I’m not too upset with it.” Dao said.

McMaster Varsity Wrestling Team

With OUAs around the corner, Dao is hoping to earn another medal. He also weighed in on how he is preparing to achieve this goal.

“Usually before a big tournament, I typically won’t learn a new move or try new things too much. Usually I’ll stick with things I know. Practices are also more conditioning based, to help us get into competition shape.” said Dao.



Following their final competition ahead of the championships, Dao and the rest of the Marauders will travel to Sault Ste. Marie, ON on Feb. 8, 2025 to compete at the OUAs.