Dearest gentle readers ... it appears a Jane Austen and Bridgerton medley graced McMaster with a fantastic evening of dress up, mystery and enjoyment

T he McMaster Book Club hosted a Jane Austen and Bridgerton themed mystery tea party. On Nov. 12, 2024, students gathered in their finest regency-inspired attire from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m for a mystery game night at Bridges.

McMaster's book club is dedicated to creating community through books. Mehreen Javed is the club's vice-president of administration. Isabella Paton is the vice-president of outreach for the McMaster Book Club.

"We typically choose two books a month and we really emphasize having club members vote on what those books are to let them have a say on that. So we'll have two meetings each month where we just talk about the books themselves. Additionally to that, we also do some socials and fun stuff like the Jane Austen event," said Paton.

Paton initially came up with the idea for this event over this past summer. "Everyone was hyping up Bridgerton so hard and I said, "I need this content right now." I was reading Pride and Prejudice at the time and we had been planning over the summer what kind of events we were going to run," said Paton.

"I think even when you look at Bridgerton, you could definitely tell that Bridgerton itself is definitely pulling inspiration from Jane Austen," said Paton when asked about the decision to do a combination theme of Jane Austen and Bridgerton.

The mystery tea party was an extremely detailed game and very well received by McMaster Book Club's community. "There was this kit online that came with a list of characters, character guides and fun little audio files we could play for them," said Javed.

"The audio files were so fun . . . it was so over the top, in the most fun way because I remember everyone got so into it . . . Once we actually started playing the game we were breaking people off into smaller groups. The whole point was to spread gossip and it was so funny because people just got so into it from there. And by the end of it, it was just constant laughing, over the top gasping and people were completely improvising. It was fun to see people come out of their shells," said Paton.

"In these groups they [participants] also have lines and rumours that they can spread [which] are listed in their character guides. So that way, the drama is stirred, the tea is filled. Everyone gets suspicious of everybody else because they don't know if that person is plotting," said Javed.

The book club executives had assigned all attendees a letter before their arrival to the event. They chose one of the letters to be Lady Whistlewind, a character's hidden identity people try to discover in the game. "What makes it fun is you can play the game multiple times . . . in theory, every time it [Lady Whistlewind] could be a different character," said Paton.

Participants were strongly encouraged to wear costumes to further immerse themselves in the game. "We sent everyone a list of all the characters before the actual day of and got them to tell us their top three characters. After that, we told everyone what their character was . . . people were fully dressed up in their gowns. Even the men were in their riding boots, it was so funny," said Paton.

The book club executives used decorations, refreshments and props for attendees to have a real Jane Austen and Bridgerton tea party experience.

"We had small brownies, we had little mini cupcakes and we also had tea, because you can't have it without tea," said Javed. "Bridges has these nice fairy lights that they have strung up there. So we turned those on . . . I also had my speaker as well and we were playing Bridgerton music in the background."

The evening had other props such as teacups, fans and the overall Bridges scenery for students to take photos among. "What's really nice about Bridges is you don't necessarily have to do too much just because it's a really nice venue," said Paton.

"I think events like these . . . just give book lovers an opportunity to actually come together, get to know each other, come out of their shell a lot of the times," said Paton. "It was so nice to emphasize community and emphasize that book club can be a source of community for people."

So for now gentle readers, have a say in the next McMaster Book Club's book of choice and stay tuned for more engaging socials on their Instagram.