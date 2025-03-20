McMaster Engineering faculty holds second annual Black @ Mac Eng

The Black @ Mac Eng March Break event brought together faculty members and prospective students to celebrate current Black engineering students and inspire future ones

O n March 11, 2025, the faculty of engineering hosted its second annual Black @ Mac Eng event during March Break. The event, held in the Hatch Junction on the second floor of the John Hodgins Engineering Building, served as an open house for prospective Black engineering students and their families to learn more about McMaster’s engineering programs.

The day offered two different timed sessions to accommodate families' availability. It began with refreshments and an opening presentation from Jodi-Anne Buckley, McMaster’s Black student recruitment and career advisor at the university’s Centre for Career Growth.

Buckley has been with McMaster since 2021. She spoke with The Silhouette about her role and the event.

“One of the most important things is helping potential students see the community that exists within the faculty of engineering and the entire university,” said Buckley.

One of the most important things is helping potential students see the community that exists within the faculty of engineering and the entire university. Jodi-Anne Buckley, Black Student Recruitment and Career Advisor

McMaster University's Centre for Career Growth

After the presentation, current engineering students shared their experiences in the program and offered tips for future students. The event concluded with a networking session, where attendees connected with self-identifying Black faculty members, students and staff to discuss any questions they had.

The Black @ Mac Eng March Break event was created to foster a sense of belonging and excitement for Black students considering engineering at McMaster.

“Though we have a growing number of Black students, sometimes you can often be the only one in the class . . . This event, filled with people like you, makes you start to think about the future and feel excited and inspired,” said Buckley.

“The event not only helped the students who may want to come to [McMaster] but also helped current students reflect on their journeys and recognize how much they have accomplished,” said Buckley.

According to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, recent trends point to increased diversity in science, technology, engineering and math careers. However, Buckley explained that Black students continue to face significant barriers to pursuing engineering. She cited data from the Black Professionals in Tech Network, which found that only 16 per cent of Black students earn post-secondary STEM credentials, compared to 23 per cent among other minority groups.

“There’s a huge gap in the number of Black students in STEM, especially pursuing engineering,” said Buckley.

There’s a huge gap in the number of Black students in STEM, especially pursuing engineering. Jodi-Anne Buckley, Black Student Recruitment and Career Advisor

McMaster University's Centre for Career Growth

She pointed to factors such as a lack of role models, limited access to coding programs and the intimidation of entering a field with little representation as contributing to this disparity.

To conclude, Buckley emphasized the importance of mentorship and networking for those interested in STEM careers. Fostering these connections was a central goal of Black @ Mac Eng.

“If you are thinking about a career in engineering, reach out to those who are in the process of getting an education or those who have already graduated . . . You can’t want a village without wanting to be a villager,” said Buckley.