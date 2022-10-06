McMaster football team finally picks up form in their return to the win column 

In a very one-sided game against the Waterloo Warriors, the Marauders gain momentum moving into homecoming weekend

Photo: Graphic request made week prior

McMasters football team kicked off their Ontario University Athletics regular season with a dreadful losing streak. With their first three games all ending up as losses, they found themselves at the bottom of the OUA standings — an unfamiliar position for a team who is only one season removed from their provincial championship run.

Making matters even worse for the Marauders, their second game of the year, a 39 to one win over York, was overturned due to a player registration violation committed by the McMaster team. As a direct result, the football team started their season with three games and three losses.

McMaster’s football team has had last week’s win over York University stripped and the previous week’s game declared a forfeit as a result of using an ineligible player. #HamOnt | @radleyatthespec: https://t.co/P7l9IE6G8Q — Hamilton Spectator (@TheSpec) September 10, 2022

On the weekend of Sep. 17, the Marauders rebounded with an impressive win over the Waterloo Warriors. With a final line score of 43 to zero, the team finally showed what they can do. It appears that despite the poor start, they have not given up.

In all four quarters of the game, the Marauders dominated. The first quarter ended 14 to zero, the second 24 to zero, the third 34 to zero and finally ended with the 43 to zero score.

Last season the Marauders dominated the Warriors with a 34-13 final score but they took it to a whole new level this time around, increasing their win margin by a whopping 22 points. It was also the first time that the Warriors had been shutout since 2016.

This successful game should be a confidence booster for the Marauders, though there are still some challenging games ahead for the team, making them one to watch this season.