McMaster Marauders 2025-2026 Season Preview

What to Expect as the Marauders Gear Up for the 2025–2026 Season

T he McMaster Marauders are heading into their 137th season with high expectations. Having returned with national championship hosting privileges and several teams hoping to breakout, the 2025–26 season promises to energize campus.

September: Honour McMaster Legend at Tribute Basketball Game

McMaster will host its annual Homecoming football game on Sept. 20, 2025 against the Guelph Gryphons. The Marauders football team are heading into the year coming off a 4-4 season. They are looking to take the next step under head coach Stefan Ptaszek.

With older talent gone such as DeEmetrius Masuka, a younger core is expected to step up. “Most of our starters coming in are first, second and third-year players who need to step into their roles as starters and leaders,” said Ptaszek.

According to Ptaszek, the quarterback position is up for grabs this season. Luke Thalman, a third-year from Winnipeg, and Lucas Barresi, are both coming off a promising freshman season and are eyeing the role.

Later in the month, McMaster will celebrate the career of the legendary Theresa Burns. The retired women’s basketball head coach will be honoured on Sept. 27 with a special tribute game on campus. Here, the Marauders will face the University of Saskatchewan Huskies with both teams led by Burns’ former players: Isabel Ormond, now the Marauders' new head coach, and Lisa Thomaidis, head coach of the Huskies.

Eric Bourque, interim associate director of athletics, sat down to discuss this event and others coming this year.

“It’s a really amazing dynamic to have two incredible McMaster alumni coaching, paying tribute to the years of commitment and success Theresa has brought to the women’s basketball program,” said Bourque.

October: Basketball Season Begins

The men's and women's basketball teams will kickoff their season around October.

The women's team, heading into a season with new coach Isabel Ormond and OUA all-star Amy Stinson, are coming off their previous season with a record of 13-9 and a quarterfinals appearance.

The men's team, led by head coach Patrick Tatham, is hoping to bounce back from last season where they placed fifth of six teams in their division with a 6-16 record. Losing notable starters Brendan Amoyaw (forward) and Mike Demagus (guard) to the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the team will look to new recruits for the next season.

November: National Stage Comes to Hamilton

In November 2025, McMaster will host the women’s soccer U Sports championships, bringing some of the country’s best university athletes to Hamilton. The 2025 U Sports Women’s Soccer Championship will kick off at the Ron Joyce Stadium on McMaster's main campus from Nov. 6 to 9, 2025.

The Varsity Women’s Soccer Team will head into the championship after an 8-2-2 season last year, including a dominant 6-1 record at the Ron Joyce Stadium. Led by head coach Garrett Peters now in his third full season, the team looks to build on its home-field success.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity with women’s soccer . . . the launch of the Northern Super League, gives us a chance to showcase incredible talent on a big platform” said Bourque. The Northern Super League is Canada’s new pro women’s soccer league, kicking off in 2025 with six teams from across the country

We’re really excited about the opportunity with Women’s Soccer... the launch of the Northern Super League, gives us a chance to showcase incredible talent on a big platform Eric Bourque, Interim Associate Director,

The Marauders' Cross Country/Distance Track teams will particpate in the OUA championship around November with their sights set on a great season. Alec Purnell starred on the national stage last season, capturing U Sports gold in the 3000 metre, U Sports bronze in the 1500 metre, OUA gold in the 3000 metre and OUA silver in the 1500 metre. Joining him are several rising stars including Ana Morariu, the 2024–25 team most valuable player for both cross country and track, and Will Weist, who earned OUA bronze in the 3000 metre.

January and February: Curling and Fencing

January marks the start of the Marauders' curling and fencing teams' competitive seasons.

The curling team is coming off a successful previous season, with the women's team earning silver at the U Sports Championship and gold at the OUA championships.

The fencing team also impressed the athletics community last season, with the men's team earning bronze in the team epee event at the OUA Championship and the women's team earning silver at the team foil event. Standout Oscar Hand earned silver for the Marauders in the OUA individual epee tournament.

March and April: Volleyball and Swimming

The McMaster Women’s Volleyball Team had a standout 2024–25 season, finishing 19–7 and capturing their first OUA title since 2017. They placed fifth at the U Sports Championship. Meanwhile, the men’s volleyball team wrapped up the season 8–12. With the women's team losing key player Sullie Sandara and the men's team losing Maxime Gratton, each will look to up and coming players to lead the way this season.

The McMaster Swimming team will head into the season after finishing 10th and 13th at the OUA Championship last year. Last season, both the men's and women's teams earned bronze, with standout Michelle Wang taking gold in the 50 metre butterfly.

With major matchups, national championship hosting duties and new talent emerging, the 2025–26 Marauders' athletics season will mark an eventful year for the McMaster athletics community.