McMaster research drives positive local political change

McMaster research is leading the charge in transforming research into real-world solutions and shaping Hamilton’s political future

Written By: Logan Rae, Opinion Contributor

M cMaster University is an influential force shaping Hamilton's ever-growing political landscape, driving policy decisions through critical research, advocacy and unique collaboration with local leaders. As an institution that so profoundly affects Hamilton’s policies, McMaster is proving that academic expertise is crucial in building a stronger, more equitable city.

With Hamilton’s ever-growing aging population, city officials have been struggling to make the city more age-friendly.

One standout example of McMaster's research driving positive local change is the work being conducted by the McMaster Institute for Research on Aging.

MIRA provides valuable insights, resulting in major policy recommendations incorporated into Hamilton’s new Age-Friendly Plan. Some of these initiatives include improving public transportation, enhanced accessibility and the creation of more inclusive public spaces designed with the needs of seniors in mind.

Likewise, another way McMaster University's research creates a profound impact on policy is through the department of political science, which conducts detailed research that significantly influences the municipal government on political strategies and decisions.

For instance, professor Robert Anderson, who holds the Senator William McMaster Chair in Political Sociology, has previously analyzed factors influencing voting trends and behaviour. Anderson's work emphasizes the value of leadership in terms of popularity in electoral outcomes, providing key insights for political stakeholders. His research highlights how a leader’s public perception can directly influence campaign strategies, voter behavior and political decision-making.

Similarly, environmental sustainability is a crucial area in which McMaster's research makes substantial waves. The McMaster Centre for Climate Change has partnered with the City of Hamilton to develop data-driven strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preparing for climate-related disasters.

For instance, one stand-out initiative is the Urban Heat Mapping Project, which uses innovative satellite imagery and valuable community input to identify neighbourhoods most susceptible to extreme heat.

Importantly, McMaster researchers are spearheading major efforts to transition Hamilton towards renewable energy that is cost-effective and reliable. Local businesses and utility services have helped to implement pilot projects for the adoption of solar energy and energy-efficient building retrofits, aligning Hamilton’s policies with its climate targets.

Like many cities across Canada, Hamilton is experiencing a major housing affordability crisis. To combat this issue, researchers from McMaster’s department of economics and the School of Social Work have joined forces to analyze housing trends and propose new solutions. This impactful research helped shape the city council’s decision to implement a vacant home tax designed to incentivize property owners to either rent out or sell unused homes

To give an illustration, a study conducted in 2022 by McMaster scholars revealed that vacant properties could be repurposed to address the vast housing crisis occurring in Hamilton. This impactful research helped shape the city council’s decision to implement a vacant home tax designed to incentivize property owners to either rent out or sell unused homes.

Overall, the strong partnerships between and collaboration between McMaster University and the City of Hamilton serve as inspiration for how academic institutions and local governments can collaborate

to drive meaningful change at the local level.