McMaster soccer star Miles Green drafted to Forge FC

After a breakthrough summer and fall season, Miles Green becomes the first Marauder to be chosen in round one of the Canadian Premier League’s U Sports draft

The Marauder men’s soccer team had a season like no other this past fall. The team clinched their first OUA title since 2012 and the season saw numerous players step up in big ways. One of the players to do so was fifth year striker, Miles Green.

Green’s ability to score helped his team on numerous occasions. He scored a total of six goals over a ten-game regular season and added two more to his tally in the postseason. He was also able to add three assists to his statistics.

The team’s striker is no stranger to making an impact on games. During Green’s summer season, playing in Ontario’s semi-pro League 1, the striker was able to score 23 goals in just 20 games.

His composure in front of goal, as well as various other attributes caught the eye of many, including coaches at the professional level. These aspects of his game also gave Green his first feature on the Ontario University Athletics all-star team.

“I think the first thing that got Forge interested in me was my scoring numbers but I think they also saw my versatility and creativity because I can play more than one position. I think it's something they liked,” said Green.

It was at this year’s Canadian Premier League U Sports draft that Green was selected to attend the training camp of Hamilton’s professional soccer team, Forge Football Club. This gives Green the possibility of earning a roster spot on the team.

A spot is not guaranteed for Green though. For each CPL team, there are only 23 roster spots.

Green’s ability to play multiple positions on a forward line, hold the ball up, take defenders on the dribble and, most notably, score will put Green in great standing to earn himself a spot. As a player who hasn’t been in a major spotlight before this previous year, Green’s quick rise is noteworthy.

“I had a lot of ups and downs throughout my years at [McMaster University] and it showed me things don’t need to be linear. Progression in both sports and life don’t need to be linear. It’s something I think we all need to give an understanding to,” explained Green.

His rise has caught the attention of many and has helped to bring fans out to Marauders soccer games. The men’s side had a high of 425 fans in their OUA semi-final match, in which Green scored twice.

The CPL season begins in early April, meaning training camp is soon beginning. He hopes to make the team and grow from there, all while having pride in what he’s accomplished at McMaster University.

“Winning OUA was a dream. I’ve wanted to win it before I came to Mac. I’m excited for what this will all do for the McMaster and Hamilton soccer programs,” said Green.

The impressive feat that Green has accomplished will have great impacts for the McMaster men's soccer program as a whole. Though he may not return back to McMaster soccer next season, his name and accomplishments will be well known throughout the Hamilton community for a long time.