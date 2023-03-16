McMaster student appears on Canada’s Ultimate Challenge

McMaster student Mina Abd-Al-Ahhad shares her experience on this new reality show and her passion for new challenges.

Mina Abd-Al-Ahhad, a contestant on CBC’s latest competition reality show, Canada's Ultimate Challenge, discussed her experience on the show in a sit-down with The Silhouette.

Canada’s Ultimate Challenge features teams of everyday Canadians undergoing physical challenges in famous Canadian locations. Each team is coached by a former professional athlete who provides advice on approaching challenges, overcoming mental barriers and improving group dynamics.

Abd-Al-Ahhad joined Canada’s Ultimate Challenge in its second episode as an alternate, when a teammate contracted COVID-19. She was coached by Jen Kish, the former captain of the Canada Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby sevens team.

Abd-Al-Ahhad discussed her passion for challenges, both as a member of the show’s cast and in other aspects of her life.

Regarding her experience on the show, Abd-Al-Ahhad reflected on a challenge in episode three where teammates had to carry supplies across the Yukon River while simultaneously assembling a plank bridge to cross.

“You get to see teams coming together and uplifting and motivating each other. And they made coaches proud during that challenge. Everybody ended up walking out with a lot of respect for themselves for being able to complete it and for being able to do it with their team,” said Abd-Al-Ahhad.

Abd-Al-Ahhad also explained that she was initially drawn to the show because of its premise.

“I was always a fan of The Amazing Race Canada because you get the opportunity to explore this great nation of ours while you're competing and solving puzzles, showing your mental skills and physical skills. Canada’s Ultimate Challenge is like the Amazing Race, plus The Voice, since you have coaches. So instead of singers that are coaches, you get the luxury of being coached by Canadian Olympians,” said Abd-Al-Ahhad.

Outside of her role on Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, Abd-Al-Ahhad discussed her passion for new challenges, pointing to her growth as an athlete. She started weight training when she was 16, then moved to boxing, which motivated her to become a personal trainer. Over the years, she has completed numerous CrossFit competitions and races.

“I just felt that throughout my life, I've been training for something though I didn’t know what it was. I was enjoying training because of the strength and confidence that it gave me not just physically, but mentally. To be able to look at something so challenging and realize that this is a mountain, but you’re going to do it,” said Abd-Al-Ahhad.

Abd-Al-Ahhad’s career later transitioned to a position as a financial career representative. Despite having a successful career, she realized that she wanted to explore her career options further, which led to her enrolment at McMaster.

She is currently enrolled in the Global Peace and Social Justice program, and she discussed how becoming a university student was the start of another new challenge for her.

“I'm starting school at a later age. I already went to college. I've already been a student before. I've already worked in two professions before this. Sitting with everybody in class... A lot of people are just straight from high school,” said Abd-Al-Ahhad.

Abd-Al-Ahhad emphasized that students should not be afraid to change their minds and start fresh in a new career.

“It is never too late. And it's okay to change your mind. It's okay to start something that you thought was for you and that was fitting for you. You don't have to stay just because you suit the part,” said Abd-Al-Ahhad.

Canada's Ultimate Challenge premieres new episodes weekly on CBC Gem Thursdays at 8 pm ET.