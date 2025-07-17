McMaster’s LGBTQ2SIA+ Athletic Advocacy Group continues to shape inclusive sport

McMaster’s LGBTQ2SIA+ Athletic Advocacy Group has slowly, but steadily gained traction since the group came into the frame two years ago

T he McMaster LGBTQ2SIA+ Athletic Advocacy Group, known by their acronym LAAG, has continued their work to ensure everyone at McMaster feels safe and supported when participating in sport. Whether that be competing for a varsity team, or using the campus’ recreational facilities.

The Silhouette sat down with co-president Sarah Oresnik a year after last Interviewing them. We wanted to see how the past year has been for LAAG and what the may future hold for the organization.

Oresnik describes LAAG as an “inclusive community”. They also emphasized that LAAG is not exclusively for student varsity athletes: “When we started this group, we wanted to include all queer individuals who’ve been in sporting spaces throughout their lives. All of us have different journeys, which require different methods to address the inequities we’ve faced."

LAAG has continued their focus on fostering inclusivity through advocacy work and events throughout the past year.

“The events we hold throughout the year allow us to meet other queer individuals and form connections with them, thus building a community,” said Oresnik.

Sarah Oresnik, Co-President,

McMaster LGBTQ2SIA+ Athletic Advocacy Group

In regards to the events LAAG facilitates, this year they held another pride game, tote bag decorating event for exam destressing, and a climbing event.

The pride game this year was for one of the soccer games at the beginning of the school year.

“The one thing I love about running our pride games is that we have 12 pride flags, expressing as many identities as we can hanging around the field. It’s so cool to see pride present throughout the game, and it’s a big reminder to people.” Oresnik said.

The pride game this year, although successful, did provide some similar lessons as last year's.

“Something we’re working towards is building an education [around] what it means to wear a pride shirt as people who aren’t part of the community might not know what it means.” Oresnik said.

In preparation for future pride games, Oresnik touched on how they could possibly educate athletes.

“In the future, we want to meet with the teams and have conversations about why it’s important to wear pride shirts. Most of the time, it feels like teams are forced into it, and don’t understand the importance.” Oresnik said.

Sarah Oresnik, Co-President,

McMaster LGBTQ2SIA+ Athletic Advocacy Group

Another issue LAAG hopes to address in the future is the barriers male athletes face to coming out. Oresnik cited the most recent Olympics as an example, which had a record number of out 2sLGBTQIA+ individuals, but saw out women outnumber out men nine to one.

“Unfortunately, there is a stereotype of being queer as a feminine personality, although it is not, and this is one of the things that always drives me forward with education–this idea that people feel safe with their team, even though they are not out.” said Oresnik.

In the upcoming year LAAG hopes to expand their involvement with the broader community.

This past year, LAAG sold cupcakes outside of DBAC to raise money for speqtrum, a youth-oriented 2SLGBTQIA+ community group.

“What’s so amazing about this is that everyone that comes by is interested about where the proceeds go to, and they always want to learn more about our work.” Oresnik said.

Oresnik highlighted specific ideas they had for potential future partnerships.

“Something BSAC did was bring in local vendors for their games, and that’s definitely something we want to incorporate as well.” said Oresnik.

The drag and deserts event LAAG held at the end of the 2024-25 school year had more attendance than they expected, which Oresnik saw as a promising sign for the year to come.

“We had over 70 participants, which was an amazing turnout. We hope to take this momentum into the next school year.” Oresnik said.

As LAAG looks to hit the ground running for the 2025-26 school year, you can stay up to date with their events and initiatives by visiting them on Instagram at @laagmcmaster.



