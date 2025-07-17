McMaster’s Student Wellness Centre is a safe place for Trans students

The Student Wellness Centre’s gender affirming care isn’t just important, it’s lifesaving

By: Finnick Appollo Brisson, Opinion Contributor

this article contains images that may be sensitive for some readers

N avigating university is hard and when you’re balancing that with a diverse identity like living as a trans student it can be even more exhausting. We are met with more challenges than our cisgender classmates with challenges and barriers in our way while trying to transition through university life.

For students navigating these challenges, the support and gender affirming care offered by McMaster’s Student Wellness Centre can make a lifesaving difference. My story is a testament to that.

My name is Finnick Appollo Brisson, I go by he/him pronouns, and I’m going into my 4th year at McMaster University in the faculty of social science. I’m a trans man.

I started at McMaster before coming out as trans and navigating transitioning through university has been difficult. If it wasn’t for the Student Wellness Center, I doubt that I would have made it.

When I first arrived at university, a therapist at the Student Wellness Center recommended I attend Embracing Gender Diversity, a support group made of trans and gender-nonconforming students.

The first day I attended the group, I felt like I had a reason to live. I felt like what I had been experiencing my entire life could finally be put into words. I began to attend this group weekly because I was able to discuss things there that would have been unsafe anywhere else.

I soon learned that the group wasn’t the only gender-affirming care on campus.

The Student Wellness Center offers counseling and medical care for all trans and queer students with counselors well trained in gender diversity and doctors who are equipped and able to provide lifesaving care.

I was able to access hormone replacement therapy because of one of these doctors and I’m able to get weekly injections from the lovely nurses there.

Additionally, the Wellness Center can help students begin the legal process of changing both names and gender markers.

One of the biggest reasons I made it to top surgery in the first place was because I was able to work with a counselor. Previously, I had gone through the system and was passed from one mental health professional to another, until I came to the wellness centre and found the counselor who saved my life.

I’ve been taking testosterone for over two years now, and I had top surgery a year and a half ago. Without the care and kindness that the wellness centre provided me, I wouldn’t be here today.

Top surgery scars, trans and proud

C/O Finnick Appollo Brisson

Today I am a proud 4th year trans man with pursuing a Master’s in psychotherapy after my undergraduate. Without the support that the Student Wellness Centre provides, I would never have made it this far.

Being a student is hard and balancing a diverse identity makes it harder. Mcmaster Student Wellness offers the support that trans students so badly need in today’s social and political environment. I hope hiring more gender diverse staff can be a part of expanding this support.

Gender affirming care is lifesaving, and for trans students at any stage of that journey, the Student Wellness Centre is there, with its help, university can be the life changing opportunity every trans student deserves.