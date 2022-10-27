Men’s volleyball drops close game against Ohio State Buckeyes in pre-season matchup

JOVAN POPOVIC / SPORTS EDITOR

In one of the most highly anticipated exhibition games of the year, the Marauders lose after four sets against the NCAA division one powerhouse

Last season the men’s volleyball team made a huge statement after finishing the regular season undefeated and winning the Ontario University Athletics provincial title. Now McMaster University’s strongest team is finally getting their new season started.

Given the success from the previous season, the team got the opportunity to have a very meticulous preseason lined up. Prior to the 2021-2022 season, they only played one preseason game against Queen's University, where they were victorious with a three to one result.

This season, however, has been much more exciting for the Marauders. Thus far the team has played four exhibition games to prepare for the OUA season, but the most exciting of the group just took place on Oct. 15.

MVB 🏐: The McMaster men’s volleyball team is at home for some pre-season action tonight against the Ohio State Buckeyes!



If you’re not at Burridge, you should be!



MAC vs OSU

Game Time: 7pm



📺 https://t.co/GZLYgXVavH

📈 https://t.co/PZtoYr3tiH#GoMacGo🦅 pic.twitter.com/LC5EkUGXqt — McMaster Marauders (@McMasterSports) October 15, 2022

The big game came against American powerhouse school, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Historically speaking, the team usually attempts to face at least one American counterpart each season, and with the popularity of American college sports, it quickly becomes one of the most exciting games of the school year despite not counting in the standings.

The big game came against American powerhouse school, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Historically speaking, the team usually attempts to face at least one American counterpart each season, and with the popularity of American college sports, it quickly becomes one of the most exciting games of the school year despite not counting in the standings.

The Marauders would end up losing by a final score of three to one but kept it close throughout with the individual set scores being 20-25, 24-26, 28-26 and 17-25. They continuously showed resilience, as proven by the scores heading north of the typical 25 on multiple occasions.

The Marauders will have a chance at redemption following the winter break in January, when they continue the North America Challenge. This time they’ll match up against the 2018 and 2019 American national champion and 2022 runner up Long Beach State University Dirtbags. The matchups will take place on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7 in Hamilton.

Despite the disappointing outcome of the Buckeyes game, the team remains one of the strongest in the continent. They match up against tough opponents for a reason and look to take the competitive mindset from these games into the regular season as they attempt to go for the gold once again.