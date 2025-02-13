Must-attend Black History Month events

Discover inspiring on-campus and local events that honour Black history and culture

B lack History Month is here, and Hamilton is filled with exciting events celebrating the rich history and culture of the Black community. Throughout February, McMaster's Equity and Inclusion Office is hosting a variety of programs, which can be found on the Black History Month at McMaster website. Whether you're on campus or exploring the city, there are plenty of opportunities to honour the past and embrace the present. Here’s a list of upcoming events you won’t want to miss this month!

Valentine's Day Candygram Sale

MacAfricans is hosting a Valentine’s Day Candygram Sale to help you sweeten your loved one’s day! Pre-order candygram bundles through their Linktree by Feb. 12 and pick them up on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in MUSC 213. Don’t miss this thoughtful and sweet way to show your love!

NSBE Bake Sale

Celebrate Black History Month and Valentine’s Day with a delicious treat at the National Society of Black Engineers' bake sale! NSBE will be in MUSC on Feb. 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in MUSC, enjoy African and Caribbean snacks like puff puff, mandazi, and plantain chips, all for under $5!

Boardroom Banter: Games Night Edition

Join Degroote Black for a fun and interactive evening on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in room M12 of the Peter George Centre for Living and Learning. Test your knowledge of business and Black culture with a special twist on Black Card Revoked, a humorous game that challenges players on African American culture, history, and traditions. Enjoy the fun all while competing in teams and making new connections. Exciting prizes await!

Makeup Tutorial

Celebrate Black History Month with Zeena Beauty’s free makeup tutorial for Black women on Feb. 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Souk Marketplace in Jackson Square Mall. Learn expert tips for enhancing your natural beauty using high-quality makeup designed specifically for Black women’s skin tones, while enjoying Sudanese chai and Ethiopian coffee. For those interested, register on Eventbrite as spots are limited.

Supporting Black organizations and their events during Black History Month and beyond plays a crucial role in amplifying the voices and contributions of the Black community. These events foster a deeper understanding of Black culture, history and achievements while providing opportunities for connection, education and empowerment.

By actively participating in these events, we not only celebrate Black excellence but also help create an inclusive space for future generations to thrive.

Be sure to check out these events and stay tuned for more events by following the Black Student Success Centre and BHMatMac on Instagram for updates. Let’s continue to learn, connect and celebrate throughout the month!