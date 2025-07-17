New McMaster communications course explores queer popular culture 

CMST 2XX3 was developed with the goal of highlighting queer representation in media and popular culture as a space for survival and joy

A new course, CMST 2XX3: has been added to the undergraduate academic calendar at McMaster this year, tailored to explore modern queer popular culture and legacy.

Christina Baade, chair of communication studies and media arts department at McMaster University, explained that the course was created with student need and interest in mind.

her personal research area in popular music, sound studies and radio/audio technologies to create a course that highlights positive elements of being queer, as opposed to only highlighting the struggles of the community.

“Very often, sexuality studies can focus on trauma or problems. I think popular cultures are a really useful way [to] look at how people make space to survive and how people make joy even in really difficult political circumstances," said Baade.

Baade was inspired by her research students, who noticed what she described as a lack of structured exploration into specific elements of queer popular culture. She expressed the importance of including students in the development of this course through the McPherson Student Partners program, as they offer important cultural and generational perspectives.

Together, they have decided to cover certain key topics surrounding queerness in popular culture and look forward to further student input and conversation.

Baade and her team also hope to integrate various technologies and methods of assessment while prioritizing discussion and exploration into niche topics within queer popular culture.

Key themes in the course include global and Western popular culture and media across queer subcultures, as well as the commercialization of Pride and how evolving media plays a role in creating space for communities and conversations.

“Pop culture is always a great way to get into challenging concepts and important conversations in a way that's approachable and can feel safe for a wide range of folks,” said Baade.

This course will be available to all students registered in Level II or above and is scheduled to run in the Winter 2026 term.