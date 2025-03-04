The Grind’s open mic nights offer a chance to connect, celebrating creativity and community through performance

T he McMaster Students Union’s campus coffee spot, The Grind, and McMaster’s campus radio station, 93.3 CFMU, have brought open mic nights back this winter semester. The first event took place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2025, at The Grind. Students gathered to watch and listen as their peers shared their talents.

The Grind transformed its café into a relaxed environment with dimmed lights and candles. Abby Medeiros, a third-year philosophy student who performed at the event, described the after-dark atmosphere as a “warm and fuzzy in my heart kind of vibe.”

Open mic nights at The Grind help build community and encourage people to celebrate one another.

“The crowd is consistently supportive, cheering for performers even before they finish their acts,” said Medeiros.

This first open mic night of the 2025 winter semester was Medeiros’ second time performing at one of them. Taking the stage in the second set of performances, she sang "I Don’t Want to Be You Anymore" by Billie Eilish and "Rise Up" by Andra Day. Medeiros then spent the rest of the night soaking in the other acts.

While all the performances deserved their own recognition, Medeiros felt there were a few that really stood out.

“Ethan on the tuba. Crazy on the tuba, it was insane. And the duet, 'At Last I See the Light' from Tangled. It was really good—super fun,” said Medeiros.

While these open mic nights are a great opportunity to showcase talent, the event is not only for performers.

“It’s a space for everyone. They don’t need to be a singer or performer. You can just go watch,” said Medeiros.

The Grind and 93.3 CFMU are committed to providing a safe space for the university community to gather and watch great performances.

“It’s just everybody altogether, and it just makes me feel like, oh, this is the Mac community,” said Medeiros.

More than just an opportunity to perform, these open mic nights are special occasions to meet new people and expand your horizons. For upcoming open mic nights and other events, check out The Grind’s Instagram.