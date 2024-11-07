Physical activity isn’t just a hobby or important for our physical health, it’s an essential tool for us to excel academically and protect our mental health

I n today’s high-pressure academic environment, balancing social and academic demands often leads us to push physical activity aside, despite its importance in helping us stay resilient and perform at our best. With McMaster University offering a variety of programs and classes, staying active is not only achievable but necessary for those of us who want to perform at our best, both academically and mentally.

Mental health challenges are on the rise among university students, as anxiety, depression and burnout are becoming increasingly common. Physical activity can act as a buffer against these issues by regulating and reducing levels of stress hormones like cortisol.

Exercise also stimulates the release of endorphins, dopamine and serotonin, which are neurotransmitters that boost our mood and reduce stress, often with benefits comparable to medication or therapy.

The cognitive benefits of physical activity go beyond just stress relief. Studies reveal that engaging in regular physical activity often results in sharper mental function, better problem-solving abilities, and higher academic performance. Physical activity promotes better blood flow to the brain, which enhances neuroplasticity, our brain’s ability to learn and adapt.

Studies reveal that engaging in regular physical activity often results in sharper mental function, better problem-solving abilities, and higher academic performance.

Sleep also plays a significant role in academic success and physical activity is a well-known contributor to better sleep quality. A lack of restful sleep impairs memory consolidation and cognitive function, making it harder for us to absorb and retain information. Those of us who exercise regularly are more likely to fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed, giving us the energy and focus we need to excel in the classroom.

It’s easy to assume that staying active is impossible with a packed student schedule, but physical activity can be integrated into our daily lives. McMaster University offers several programs designed to make exercise accessible and enjoyable, even for those of us with the busiest routines.

McMaster University offers several programs designed to make exercise accessible and enjoyable, even for those of us with the busiest routines.

GymBuds, for example, connects us with fitness mentors who help create an inclusive space in the gym. As well, personal training offers students expert support and personalized guidance.

Group fitness and cycling classes are another great option. From yoga to spin classes, these classes make it easier for us to build fitness into our day without overthinking it. They also foster a sense of community, as exercising alongside our peers helps us combat loneliness while also boosting our motivation to stay active.

Intramural sports and drop-in activities offer a different avenue for fitness by combining physical activity with fun, low-pressure competition. Participating in activities like volleyball, basketball, or soccer provides more than just physical benefits — it teaches us teamwork, communication and stress management skills. For those of us overwhelmed by academic pressures, these activities provide an outlet to release tension while fostering friendships that support our mental health.

Plus, since we're already paying for access to all these activities through our tuition, we might as well make the most of it and get our money's worth.

The benefits of fitness extend far beyond university. Developing healthy exercise habits now sets us up for lifelong physical and mental well-being.

The benefits of fitness extend far beyond university. Developing healthy exercise habits now sets us up for lifelong physical and mental well-being. Physical activity is just as essential as studying or attending lectures. We can build exercise into our routines, even through small steps like biking to campus, taking the stairs, or getting off of the bus one or two stops earlier.

Fitness isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. For us students looking to excel in both academics and life, it’s time to embrace movement as the foundation of success.