Plant-based food options should be cheaper, not more expensive

Making plant-based foods on campus affordable for everyone can empower both students and the university as a whole to reduce our environmental impact

A s plant-based diets gain popularity worldwide, many people are embracing these choices for their health benefits and positive environmental impact. Yet, for many students, adopting a plant-based lifestyle feels out of reach due to the perceived high cost of vegan and plant-based foods.

With more students than ever concerned about climate change, it seems counterproductive to make these sustainable choices financially inaccessible to students. By making plant-based meals more affordable, McMaster University and other institutions could help students take small, impactful steps to reduce their environmental footprint.

Reducing animal-based foods helps cut greenhouse gas emissions significantly. According to Oxford University, shifting globally to plant-based diets could reduce food-related emissions by up to 70 per cent.

Yet, the costs of vegan meals are high on campus and elsewhere, often exceeding the prices of conventional meat-based meals. This high price tag is due in part to high marketing costs and limited availability, keeping plant-based foods in a price category that’s out of reach for many students.

One reason for high prices is the limited access to affordable plant-based ingredients. Industry analysts explain that smaller demand and fewer large-scale suppliers lead to higher costs at checkout.

Additionally, many retailers add high markups to vegan options. Market data shows that plant-based meat can be up to 38 per cent more expensive than traditional meat. This means students are often priced out of sustainable choices, even though they may wish to support more ethical and eco-friendly options.

If McMaster’s food services prioritized affordable plant-based options, the university could make a powerful impact.

Case studies from other universities and studies show that small changes, such as reducing markups or offering vegan specials, have made plant-based eating accessible to all students. Lowering these prices could enable students to make healthier and more sustainable food choices while staying within budget.

When vegan food options are cheaper, students are more likely to include them in their diets. Making these foods financially accessible encourages more people to choose them, which can contribute to reducing the university's overall environmental impact

As McMaster students push for more sustainable dining options, the university has a unique opportunity to empower students to reduce their own environmental impact through their diet. Lowering the price of plant-based foods could make a lasting impact on both the student body and the environment.