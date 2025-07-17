Pride Community Centre planning 2SLGBTQ+ mentorship program for 2025-2026 academic year

Following through on MSU President Piper Plavins’ campaign promise, the Pride Community Centre is developing a 2SLGBTQ+ mentorship program for the coming year



A s a campaign promise of current MSU President Piper Plavins, incoming students are set to have access to a new 2SLGBTQ+ mentorship program through the Pride Community Centre come September 2025. Both Kiran Oberai, the centre’s director, and Plavins confirmed in interviews with the Silhouette that the program is on track to launch in September and elaborated on the plans.

In line with Plavins’ election promise, both interviewees suggested the aim of the program would be to pair incoming 2SLGBTQ+ students with third or fourth-year student mentors who could provide support through the transition to university life and, Oberai hopes, long-term friendships.

In her interview, Plavins explained that the inspiration for this program was personal.

“A lot of this was inspired by my own personal journey. Here I was trying to navigate coming into university being an adult while also trying to accept my sexuality and figure out who I was . . . I did feel very alone and I didn't have that support.”

Plavins added that she hoped the mentorship program could help support incoming students in similar positions.

“So they know one person . . . It's really important to have one person in your corner to help guide you and support you,” said Plavins. She also hoped mentors could help guide incoming students to existing resources.

Oberai’s vision for the future of the program was focused on addressing similar needs.

“I think McMaster does still have a lot of barriers for queer students.”

“It's often very refreshing to talk with someone who gets it . . . You don't have to explain your experiences and explain why you're facing challenges before you can get that support from someone . . . I think that experience is often overlooked; that of peer support and emotional connection," said Oberai.

Creating pairings of mentors and mentees with similar experiences would be important to the success of the program according to Oberai, how to make these connections based on limited information will be a key issue for the program's development.

“We started having these conversations already . . . what information is important to pair students? Is it important that they have a similar queer identity? Is it important they have similar other identities like race, ethnicity, ability?”

Getting enough engagement to make more specific pairings was a hurdle both Plavins and Oberai identified. Each hoped to find ways to engage both current and incoming students, identifying this as a key step for the ongoing planning phase.

Both Oberai and Plavins hope that as the planning stage progresses, they can learn from the experience of other mentorship programs at McMaster.

Oberai, a student of the faculty of arts and science, used the example of the faculty’s mentorship program to explain his own excitement for this program.

“I think it was a really meaningful relationship just to have an upper-year [student] to talk to . . .this program isn’t going to be geared to matching students within the same program, so it will be a lot of thinking about what challenges queer students face on campus and how can having someone to talk to about that really support students?”

Despite the challenges each of them identified, both Plavins and Oberai believe the program will meaningfully help 2SLGBTQ+ students.

“The transition into university can be difficult for many individuals and it's really important that you have support and have someone to help you navigate this time. And I think that for queer students this is an additional level of support that will really help them to flourish and build their own community here at McMaster," said Plavins.

More details will be made available through the Pride Community Centre as the mentorship program is developed. Interested students should consult the centre's social media in September for details.