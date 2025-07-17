Pride month is for reading queer writing

June is not just for celebrating queer love, it’s for uplifting written queer perspectives

By: Kate Linardic, Opinion Contributor

A s Pride Month approaches its close amid parade-funding losses and intensifying attacks on

queer rights across the continent, it is more important than ever to look to queer thinkers for guidance.

Learning queer history and theory is not just for its scholars. The perspectives offered by queer thinkers across disciplines are crucial both to understanding the present political moment and for building solidarities. Through engaging with these ideas, the celebration of Pride Month becomes an exercise in imagining new, queer ways of being, thinking, and creating unity.

One such relevant work of queer thought is the 2024 book by political and gender theorist Judith Butler: Who’s Afraid of Gender. In the book, Butler provides arguments in support of transgender rights, while explaining the positioning of gender as a scapegoat for the anxieties of the 21st century. The book directly outlines how queer people are being attacked, and where there is room to support queerness against these attacks.

Reading work like that of Butler helps open up meaningful conversation about how to ensure the safety and liberty of queer folk during Pride Month.

Conversations like Butler’s regarding the place of queerness in the world are not new. Queer thinkers have been combatting bigotry and sharing their stories for decades.

Publications like Toronto’s The Body Politic, printed throughout the 1970s and 80s,ran articles about understanding homophobia and exposing discrimination against queer individuals in school and in the workplace. Stories like these empower queer readers, as well as fold non-queer allies into the fight for liberation.

Returning to a focus on both the struggles for and formulations of queer liberation is a return to the roots of Pride Month.

Pride began in the 1960s as a protest against police raiding gay bars in New York City, eventually evolving into a larger movement for queer liberation across the world.

It is especially important to remember these early queer Pride movements were not widely accepted for decades after the fact. In Hamilton, it took years, plus a 1995 Ontario Human Rights Commission Case, for the City to begin to issue civic proclamations for Gay Pride Week. Same-sex relationships remain criminalized in 64 nations around the world, with many other nations also restricting the rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming persons.

With these ongoing struggles in mind, the work of queer scholars, activists, and journalists helps keep us thinking about forms of queer liberation. Pride Month can be an important month for re-imagining the world, finding new space for queer voices, and learning meaningful forms of allyship.

McMaster has the opportunity to spotlight queer thought, encouraging its consideration, and bringing it to the forefront across our libraries. The institution has access to incredible collections of 2SLGBTQIA+ archival material, books and periodicals, all of which contain valuable insights into the past and present of queer existence.

This Pride Month, reading through these collections is one of the best practices any queer student, faculty member or ally could partake in. These collections contain the ideas that help the fight for queer liberation to progress, and can convey messages that forge new solidarities across groups

Yes, street parades, drag brunches and club nights are important ways of celebrating queerness, but it is also of upmost importance to continue the work of securing a place for queerness in this world.