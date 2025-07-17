Reel Queens combines live drag with queer cinema

The Westdale Theatre partners with Hamilton’s House of Adam and Steve

R eel Queens is a recurring night of queer film and art. A drag show, followed by a camp movie, featuring audience interactions and dance breaks. It is an event regulars of the Westdale Theatre have come to expect and love.

Reel Queens chose to celebrate Pride this year with a screening of camp classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, including a performance of the titular character’s interpretive dance live alongside the screen.

The minds behind the show come from Hamilton’s own House of Adam and Steve, a group known for organizing queer events around the city. The organization and its co-founder, Steven Hilliard, has touched everything from drag brunches to trivia nights to cabaret shows. But pairing drag with a movie in a smaller space has drawn out audiences constantly for years now.

Hilliard believes that the Westdale Theatre has been a proactive contributor to the expansion of Queer culture in Hamilton and discussed the initial conceptualization of Reel Queens.

“[The Westdale Theater] wanted people to know that the Westdale was a spot that does support the local 2SLGBTIA+ community,” said Hilliard.

Hilliard also spoke about how drag events were an eye opener to queer culture and identity as younger person.

“When I was a kid, the only place I could see drag was in a club,” said Hilliard. “I was struggling with my gender, my sexuality and I didn’t know where I fit in. I saw a drag artist for the first time and it really changed the way I thought about myself.”

Putting drag in a largely student and family community like Westdale Village is one of the reasons Hilliard considers Reel Queens to be so important.

“The Westdale providing this stage is really special because queer art saves lives… I feel like there’s not a whole lot [in the Westdale Village] that is overtly as queer as Reel Queens,” said Hilliard

Hilliard and the House of Adam and Steve aim to create a low-pressure outlet into queer culture through Reel Queens.

“It’s a great way to expose yourself to that sort of culture you might not get in small towns . . . you can come and relax and have a good time and not be afraid to be yourself. And, you know, be as queer as you want to be,” said Hilliard.

Hilliard recalled a time when queer culture was not as safe or openly celebrated, describing a time when there were “five gay, queer spaces. And they all but disappeared, all at once. It was a scary time to be queer in Hamilton.” In the last decade, organizations such as the House of Adam and Steve have worked with queer artists and allies to create their own safe spaces.

Hilliard emphasized the amount of queer safe spaces that are now available today in Hamilton and their importance to the community. “Not only do you have events and spaces where you can go and feel safe and feel welcome, but there’s an abundance of them . . . we’re no longer segregated to one spot in the city, or one bar. We’re not hiding behind closed doors,” said Hilliard.

Reel Queens events are hosted throughout the year at the Westdale Theater, hosted and put on by a variety of drag performers. Students interested in attending can find upcoming schedules and announcements at the Westdale Theatre or through the House of Adam and Steve.