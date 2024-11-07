Marauders' soccer team losses OUA semifinals to Ontario Tech Ridgebacks in a penalty shootout

T he Marauders' men's soccer team faced the Ontario Tech University Ridgeback's at the OUA semifinals on Oct. 26. The Marauders had many opportunities to score against the Ridgebacks team that finished in the top five in their division. Despite having several opportunities to score, the Marauders could not get the job done.

Amir Shirazi, captain of the team, thought they did well against the Ridebacks, despite the missed opporrtunites.

“We did a good job against them [The Ridgebacks] throughout the game, but obviously the disappointing thing was the chances that we missed," said Shirazi

We did a good job against them [The Ridgebacks] throughout the game, but obviously the disappointing thing was the chances that we missed. Amiri Shirazi, Captain

McMaster Soccer team

Shirazi, a fourth-year commerce student, scored a goal to put them up, but it was later deemed offside by the official.

With both teams scoreless, the game went to a shootout.

“We practiced penalties before, as we do before any playoff game. We knew what to expect going in,” said Shirazi

Both teams exchanged goals throughout the shootout. The Ridgebacks’ four straight goals and the key saves made by their keeper secured the win.

Despite the loss, Shirazi and the rest of the team were proud with the way they played.

“We knew they were a dangerous team, but me, the rest of the team and the coaches are proud of the way that we played. We stuck to our gameplan," said Shirazi.

We knew they were a dangerous team, but me, the rest of the team and the coaches are proud of the way that we played. We stuck to our gameplan. Amiri Shirazi, captain

McMaster Soccer team

Shirazi finished the season with the most goal and assist contributions in the OUA tournament. He also finished second in goals, scoring 10 through 11 regular season games. As a whole, the Marauders were second in their division.

Shirazi told the Silhouette that the team attained their goal of at least making it to the semifinals.

“I had a great season, so when you look at it that way, there was a lot of individual success for me. But honestly, I don’t measure that the same way as playing in the finals," said Shirazi.

Although the Marauders missed a chance to play in the OUA championship, key players like Shirazi will be returning next season. For him, it will be his fifth and final year.

Having won the tournament in the 2021-2022 season, they are hoping to match this prior success next year