Sarah Jama continues to play a key role in Hamilton’s political future

Sarah Jama, an activist and McMaster graduate, is the NDP candidate for Hamilton Centre seat in the Mar. 16 byelection

McMaster University graduate Sarah Jama continues to make waves within the Hamilton political sphere. Most recently, Jama’s extensive activism, community engagement and involvement in Hamilton politics have led her to be acclaimed as the Ontario NDP candidate for Hamilton Centre seat.

The Hamilton Centre seat became vacant in Jul. 2022, when Andrea Horwath stepped down from her MPP position to run for mayor of Hamilton. Jama ran and was confirmed as the NDP candidate in Nov. 2022. The byelection to fill the Hamilton Centre seat will take place on Mar. 16.

Jama explained that her experience with politics and advocacy began at McMaster, when a required lecture was being held in a wheelchair-inaccessible lecture hall.

“There was a sign on the door saying this lecture has moved to [Burke Science Building]. Half the class went to BSB, but he continued to lecture in the inaccessible room because he was like, I've taught for years here and I'm not going to switch just because you need to take a different class … So, I got upset and I was like, you know what? I'm going to try to see if I can get involved,” said Jama.

There was a sign on the door saying this lecture has moved to [Burke Science Building]. Half the class went to BSB, but he continued to lecture in the inaccessible room because he was like, I've taught for years here and I'm not going to switch just because you need to take a different class … So, I got upset and I was like, you know what? I'm going to try to see if I can get involved. Sarah Jama

Jama’s struggle to obtain proper accessibility requirements to attend her lecture prompted her to get involved with the Student Representative Assembly.

Along with the SRA, Jama joined several clubs and organizations dealing with advocacy and policy on campus. Jama was a student representative for the President’s Advisory Committee on Building an Inclusive Community, a member of the McMaster Indigenous Student Community Alliance, the president of McMaster Womanists and an orientation and transition assistant.

“While I was learning about structures in terms of how to influence change internally, by way of bylaw or policy (which was messed up because even after I got onto the SRA, it was the case that many people didn't look like me or care about the issues I wanted to talk about), I was also learning about organizing outside of systems by joining as many clubs as I could on campus,” said Jama

While I was learning about structures in terms of how to influence change internally, by way of bylaw or policy (which was messed up because even after I got onto the SRA, it was the case that many people didn't look like me or care about the issues I wanted to talk about), I was also learning about organizing outside of systems by joining as many clubs as I could on campus Sarah Jama

After her time at McMaster, Jama became the lead organizer and co-founder of Disability Justice Network of Ontario. Her lived experience with cerebral palsy has provided her with perspective on the challenges faced by the disabled community in Ontario.

Jama’s other recent work includes rallying against urban sprawl, picketing for underpaid and overworked health care workers and advocating against the expansion of Canada’s Medically Assisting people in their Deaths program.

Throughout Jama’s extensive community and political work, she has maintained a connection with McMaster through volunteer initiatives and as a sessional instructor for INSPIRE 3II3, Intro to Disability Justice, this past spring.

Despite political achievements outside of her time at McMaster, Jama emphasized the power and responsibility that students have in inciting change. The housing crisis, investment into the HSR and the nuisance bylaw have all been major issues within Hamilton’s political sphere that directly affect students.

“Students have the ability to, on a broader scale, influence politics and policy in the city and build the city that we want to see, but we're made to feel as though we don't belong in the city, or that it's not ours. Millions of dollars get paid into the HSR by MSU students. We have a lot of political capital and ability to organize and talk about issues that impact us,” said Jama.

During the Silhouette’s discussion with Jama, she explained that students should seize the opportunity to enact change and reformation while still on campus. Jama explained that she sees campus as a microcosm of society and that its small-scale makes it an ideal environment for students to get a feel for policy and advocacy before entering the professional world.

“Whether it's protesting or getting involved in policy, you lose very little by developing those skills on campus. Whereas people who are outside of campus, sometimes with a lot less privilege and access to these spaces or resources, can face way more repercussions,” said Jama.

As previously stated, the Hamilton Centre byelection is taking place on Mar. 16, 2023. More information can be found at Elections Ontario.