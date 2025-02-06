Short videos are changing how we think, spend and unwind, especially as students and young adults

A nyone with access to the internet would likely by now have come across some variant of short-form content.

Whether through YouTube shorts, Spotify, or Instagram Reels, the infamous TikTok-style algorithm and short videos have made their mark on our generation. From the way we think, consume, unwind and spend time, your algorithm might have more of a say in your life than you realize.

The recent short-lived ban on TikTok in the United States was more than just a regulatory decision. It highlighted how ingrained short-form content has become in our routines. It’s not just a way to pass the time. It shapes our attention spans, spending habits and even the way we engage with information.

As platforms like YouTube and Instagram continue to push short-form videos, entertainment is shifting from deep and immersive experiences to rapid, fleeting interactions.

A key distinction between traditional longer video consumption and platforms like TikTok is that they rely on user agency.

For example, on YouTube, users intentionally search for and select videos, maintaining a degree of awareness and control over their viewing experience. While recommended content is influenced by viewing history, users still engage with the platform through deliberate choices.

In contrast, TikTok almost completely dictates what users see, leveraging an algorithm that continuously curates content without requiring active selection. Even when users scroll past videos they are uninterested in, they are still subjected to brief exposure, passively consuming information.

In this system, consumers' interactions, responses and viewing durations are meticulously tracked and analyzed to suggest content to them to keep them watching. Ultimately, user control is significantly diminished.

Furthermore, the interface design of short-form media fosters a distinct shift in advertising strategies, creating a stark contrast with YouTube’s approach.

On YouTube, promotional content is typically integrated within longer videos, either as brief ad clips, sponsorships aligned with a creator’s niche, or advertisements placed at the end of a video. While these methods can still be persuasive, they at least offer viewers the opportunity to recognize promotional material within the videos they are watching.

TikTok, however, introduces a far more deceptive form of pushing consumerism.

Due to the rapid nature of short-form content, advertisements are seamlessly embedded within everyday videos, often making it difficult to distinguish between organic content and paid promotions.

Adding to their questionable marketing, the sheer volume of views that can be made on a single paid promotion in a short period creates the illusion of widespread popularity. When multiple influencers showcase a similar product, it appears popular and desirable, reinforcing the perception of its legitimacy.

The very nature of short-form media discourages critical engagement. Instead of scrutinizing content, viewers are more likely to watch passively, glance at the comment section and then continue scrolling.

Given that platforms like TikTok are predominantly used for leisure or to de-stress, especially by students, very few users take the time to apply critical media-literacy skills in an environment designed for quick, fleeting engagement.

I am not against the occasional grumpy cat videos, but with young adults being the main target demographic for platforms like TikTok, our consumer habits drive the future of media. Recognizing these patterns and fostering digital literacy is and will be essential in navigating a landscape increasingly driven by instant gratification and commercialization.