Soccer star Paul Ekuweme looks to make his mark with Forge FC

Marauders men's soccer player Paul Ekwueme sits down to discus s getting drafted by Hamilton's premier league team Forge FC

I t’s been over two months since fourth-year honours commerce student and Marauders soccer play Paul Ekwueme found out that Hamilton's very own Forge FC drafted him in the U Sports draft and he still cannot believe it. Forge FC is one of eight teams in the Canadian Premier League.

“There wasn’t a lot of information before the draft started. You don’t get much news on which teams are watching [you]. But I was super happy to get drafted,” said Ekwueme.

Ekwueme was selected in the first round, seventh overall, by his hometown team, Forge FC. In the U Sports draft, Canadian Premier League teams select university soccer players. However, they do not play for the team immediately as they are first offered developmental contracts.

This allows a student to travel and practice with the team while maintaining their eligibility to play for their university's sports team.

“I’ve been with the team since day one, participating in practices and preseason. You’re basically on trial with the team,” said Ekwueme.

Ekwueme said there are eight more weeks of preseason before the official season starts in April, 2025.

“I was one of the older, more experienced guys at McMaster. Going to Forge, I’m kind of the opposite—I’m one of the younger guys. It’s been an adjustment having to learn from other players, but it’s been a great experience for sure,” said Ekwueme.

Ekwueme has been playing soccer since the age of four. He credits the influence of his older brothers as inspiration for picking up the sport.

Ekwueme has kept his schedule busy, playing for Alliance United FC in League1, a men’s semi-professional league. He’s been playing for the Marauders men's soccer team for the past two years.

“Having a really good team together, with great strikers who scored a lot of goals and defenders who kept clean sheets, helped me play better and get drafted,” said Ekwueme.

The selection by Forge FC to pick Ekwueme meant even more to him because he did not get drafted the year before. Going into the year, he feels hopeful that they will eventually call his name to officially play for the team.

“I’ve done a lot of hard work leading up to this point and I know that I have to keep working,” said Ekwueme.

As for whether Ekwueme will return to play for the Marauders, it’s still up in the air. He told the Silhouette that it will come down to whether Forge FC decides to reward Ekwueme a full-time contract.

“My goal is to one day play as a professional, win games and win more awards. Just seeing some of the older, more experienced players at Forge and the careers they’ve had, it’s very motivating,” said Ekwueme.

The official Canadian Premier League season will begin on April 5, 2025 for Forge FC, where they will take on Cavalry FC in their first game of the season.