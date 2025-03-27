Spotlighting BIPOC student creatives and entrepreneurs

Celebrating the diverse voices and talents of BIPOC students shaping the arts and culture scene at McMaster

M cMaster University has a diverse group of creative BIPOC students. Through time, effort and dedication, some student creators have garnered significant attention both on and off campus. By showcasing their work at pop-up shops, markets and across social media platforms, they've effectively amplified their commitment to their crafts.

Here is a closer look into four students that have been honing their crafts and diversifying their academic journeys with their art. These student creators, from various cultural backgrounds, have diverse talents to offer in fields such as jewelry making, nail art and poetry.

Margaret Qin

Margaret Qin is a third-year human behaviour student and organizer of the Grind Market who has transformed what started as a hobby into a full-fledged small business: Earrings by Margaret. During the pandemic, Qin began making jewelry as a way to pass time.

But as time went on, it became a great creative outlet. Every piece of jewelry she creates is handmade, with sustainability and ethical practices incorporated into her work wherever possible as advertised on her business website.

Princess Aina-David

Princess Aina-David, a third-year civil engineering student, runs her small-business called Lap Nailz, a home-based nail studio in Hamilton near McMaster’s main campus.

She offers a range of nail services, including gel manicures, custom press-on nails and acrylic designs. Her work, often showcased on her Instagram page, demonstrates a high level of artistry and attention to detail, attracting clients who seek personalized nail designs.

Ramneek Panchi

Ramneek Panchi, beyond being a student of philosophy and music at McMaster, is a poet. Combining both her academic and creative interests, she is specifically a philosophical poet whose works capture the human experience through soulful exploration of personal and social connections.

She works at Poesy, Canada’s first experiential writing company. She expresses profound emotions through both poetry and piano, with the hope that her work connects with like-minded, passionate souls. Panchi also showcased her talent as a live service-based vendor at the most recent student market at the Grind on Mar. 25, 2025, where she wrote personalized poems for each customer on the spot.

Romielle Villacorta

Last but certainly not least, Romielle Villacorta, an anthropology student, specializes in creating custom press-on nails. Villacorta runs a small business called Bunny Klaws.

She sells her hand-crafted designs at pop-up events, both on campus and in Toronto. Villacorta’s press-on nails are tailored to individual styles and preferences, offering a unique way for people to express themselves through their nail art.

These four McMaster students are combining their academic lives with their creative interests, showcasing how students can simultaneously thrive as creative entrepreneurs across various fields. Whether it’s through handmade jewelry, personalized nail art, meaningful poetry, or custom press-on nails, these creators are finding innovative ways to share their craft and connect with others.

Their work reflects the diversity of talent at McMaster and the potential of exploring creative passions alongside one's academic pursuits.