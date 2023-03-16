SZA’s infamous song Kill Bill fantasies toxic relationships 

As we all sing along to the popular song Kill Bill, there is a deeper influence at play resulting in our S.O.S relationships

Don't get me wrong; I am a huge fan of SZA's song "Kill Bill". I currently have this song on a loop because what is a more fitting way to write this article than by immersing myself in it?

However, I may have been too obsessed with "Kill Bill" when it was released. I listened to it so often that it will likely be my most listened-to song on Spotify for 2023.

I began by analyzing the lyrics and researching the meaning they held to SZA. Next, I looked into the inspiration for the album cover and song title, which led me to research the movie "Kill Bill". As my obsession grew with this song, I expanded my investigation to understand the album, all while drawing comparisons between SZA's music video and the movie Kill Bill.

At the end of my extensive project, I concluded that "Kill Bill" is the lyrical embodiment of toxic relationships. Although this may have been apparent to many of individuals from the start, I believe the meaning of this song mimics how toxic relationships unfold; you don't realize the situation you are in until it is too late.

When rationalizing adverse events during these relationships, SZA sings, "I did all of this sober. Don't you know I did it all for us?". These lyrics can ground individuals in toxic relationships as they can rationalize their actions. Although they understand the relationship toxicity, it is still fantasized about as the ends justify the means.



From an outside perspective, toxic relationships wave multiple bright red flags. However, similar to the music video, it is not always apparent to the individuals within the relationship. Although SZA was given physical embodiments of love, her partner ultimately betrayed her.

You may wonder how this fantasizes toxic relationships since SZA showcases the negatives of this situation. However, I believe her melodic voice and captivating chorus, "I just killed my ex", places a positive spin on destructive pairings.

I believe many individuals can resonate with the lyrics "I don't want none, I just want you. If I can't have you, no one should" with these internal feelings being validated in a public setting, it can lead listeners to believe that manipulating their partner is acceptable as long as it benefits them.

The song "Kill Bill" is based on the movie Kill Bill, in which, after a four-year coma, an assassin exacts murderous revenge on her ex-lover, who attempted to murder her during her wedding day.

By this comparison alone, it is evident that SZA was inspired to create musical artistry based on toxic relationships before this song was written. The assassin's ex quite literally attempted to murder her due to jealousy, encapsulating the lyrics, "I might kill my ex, I still love him, though. Rather be in jail than alone". This pure form of jealousy hidden in the lyrics alludes that relationships must share extreme versions of love to thrive.

In my opinion, the story SZA conveys through her melody and lyrics transcends a serious situation. According to Maslow's hierarchy of needs, love and belonging are prime human motivational factors. With toxic relationships, this is increasingly evident.

This song's popularity demonstrates that society accepts some form of toxic relationships as extreme love satisfies our human needs. In my opinion, love without restraints can potentially lead to disastrous outcomes. The validation "Kill Bill' provides toxic relationships allows individuals to openly fantasize about extreme love.